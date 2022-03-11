ECHL Transactions - March 11
March 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 11, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Canon Pieper, F
Cincinnati:
Samuel Hunter, D
Trois-Rivieres:
Liam Leonard, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Mareks Mitens, G assigned by Utica
Add Colin Long, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Chris Lijdsman, D activated from reserve
Delete Ivan Chukarov, D placed on reserve
Delete Brandon Kasel, G loaned to Utica
Allen:
Delete Dawson Butt, F placed on reserve
Delete D-Jay Jerome, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/1)
Atlanta:
Add Dalton Thrower, D activated from reserve
Add Cody Sylvester, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Gomercic, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Zack Andrusiak, F returned from loan to Tucson
Add Liam MacDougall, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Dajon Mingo, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jack Van Boekel, D placed on reserve
Delete Mike Gornall, F placed on reserve
Delete Sean Bonar, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/28)
Greenville:
Add Adam Parsells, D activated from reserve
Add D'Artagnan Joly, F activated from reserve
Delete Liam Pecararo, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, F assigned from Texas by Dallas
Add Will Merchant, F returned from loan to Texas
Add Kyle Marino, F assigned by Chicago (AHL)
Add William Knierim, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Peter Thome, G activated from reserve
Delete Jake Kupsky, G placed on reserve
Delete Frederic Letourneau, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Jordan Schneider, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Chris Cameron, D placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Hunter Jones, G assigned from Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota
Add Bryce Misley, F assigned by Iowa (AHL)
Delete Jeff Solow, D placed on reserve
Delete Dereck Baribeau, G recalled to Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota
Jacksonville:
Add Victor Hadfield, D added to active roster (traded from South Carolina)
Delete Croix Evingson, D traded to South Carolina
Kansas City:
Add Theo Calvas, D activated from reserve
Delete Jesse Mychan, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Ryan Valentini, F added to active roster (traded from Indy)
Add Joe Widmar, F added to active roster (traded from Indy)
Delete Ryan Carlson, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Pat Nagle, G assigned by Lehigh Valley
South Carolina:
Add Carter Allen, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Carter Cowlthorp, F activated from reserve
Delete Barret Kirwin, F placed on reserve
Delete Victor Hadfield, D traded to Jacksonville
Toledo:
Add Cole Fraser, D activated from reserve
Add Keeghan Howdeshell, F activated from reserve
Delete Devon Paliani, F placed on reserve
Delete Butrus Ghafari, D loaned to Grand Rapids
Trois-Rivieres:
Add Kevin Auger, F signed contract, added to active roster
Utah:
Add Connor McDonald, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Matthew Boucher, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/10)
Wheeling:
Delete Felix Pare, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Artur Terchiyev, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Ethan Price, F activated from reserve
Delete Anthony Repaci, F placed on reserve
Delete Reece Newkirk, F placed on reserve
Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/7)
