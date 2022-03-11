ECHL Transactions - March 11

March 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 11, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Canon Pieper, F

Cincinnati:

Samuel Hunter, D

Trois-Rivieres:

Liam Leonard, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Mareks Mitens, G assigned by Utica

Add Colin Long, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Chris Lijdsman, D activated from reserve

Delete Ivan Chukarov, D placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Kasel, G loaned to Utica

Allen:

Delete Dawson Butt, F placed on reserve

Delete D-Jay Jerome, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/1)

Atlanta:

Add Dalton Thrower, D activated from reserve

Add Cody Sylvester, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Gomercic, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Zack Andrusiak, F returned from loan to Tucson

Add Liam MacDougall, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Dajon Mingo, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jack Van Boekel, D placed on reserve

Delete Mike Gornall, F placed on reserve

Delete Sean Bonar, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/28)

Greenville:

Add Adam Parsells, D activated from reserve

Add D'Artagnan Joly, F activated from reserve

Delete Liam Pecararo, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, F assigned from Texas by Dallas

Add Will Merchant, F returned from loan to Texas

Add Kyle Marino, F assigned by Chicago (AHL)

Add William Knierim, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Peter Thome, G activated from reserve

Delete Jake Kupsky, G placed on reserve

Delete Frederic Letourneau, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Jordan Schneider, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Chris Cameron, D placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Hunter Jones, G assigned from Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota

Add Bryce Misley, F assigned by Iowa (AHL)

Delete Jeff Solow, D placed on reserve

Delete Dereck Baribeau, G recalled to Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota

Jacksonville:

Add Victor Hadfield, D added to active roster (traded from South Carolina)

Delete Croix Evingson, D traded to South Carolina

Kansas City:

Add Theo Calvas, D activated from reserve

Delete Jesse Mychan, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Ryan Valentini, F added to active roster (traded from Indy)

Add Joe Widmar, F added to active roster (traded from Indy)

Delete Ryan Carlson, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Pat Nagle, G assigned by Lehigh Valley

South Carolina:

Add Carter Allen, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Carter Cowlthorp, F activated from reserve

Delete Barret Kirwin, F placed on reserve

Delete Victor Hadfield, D traded to Jacksonville

Toledo:

Add Cole Fraser, D activated from reserve

Add Keeghan Howdeshell, F activated from reserve

Delete Devon Paliani, F placed on reserve

Delete Butrus Ghafari, D loaned to Grand Rapids

Trois-Rivieres:

Add Kevin Auger, F signed contract, added to active roster

Utah:

Add Connor McDonald, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Matthew Boucher, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/10)

Wheeling:

Delete Felix Pare, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Artur Terchiyev, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Ethan Price, F activated from reserve

Delete Anthony Repaci, F placed on reserve

Delete Reece Newkirk, F placed on reserve

Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/7)

