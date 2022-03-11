Growlers Take Down Lions 6-1

The Newfoundland Growlers got back to winning ways in style with a 6-1 victory over the Trois-Rivières Lions on Friday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Riley McCourt opened the scoring for the Growlers taking a turn as a forward and looking more than comfortable in the position change as he rounded Phillipe Desrosiers and tucked home with a nifty move to make it 1-0 with 4:45 left in the 1st.

Mathieu Gagnon replied quickly for the Lions just moments later as he took a 2-on-1 pass from Cedric Desruisseaux and made no mistake, beating Evan Cormier to level things at 1-1.

McCourt continued to thrive in his came up front in the first period as he banged home a loose puck in the Trois-Rivières crease with three seconds left in the opening frame. The Growlers took a 2-1 lead into the intermission.

Pavel Gogolev picked up the only goal of the second period with 3:31 left in the frame as Zach O'Brien beat a trio of Lions defenders before finding Gogolev who beat Desrosiers with a hot shot to make it 3-1

Growlers going into the third period.

Orrin Centazzo got in on the action early in the third period as he deposited home a rebound at the backdoor to bring it to 4-1 Newfoundland with 15:28 left in regulation.

Tyler Boland kept his hot play of late going with a power play snipe with 2:09 left to play to make it 5-1.

McCourt would put the exclamation point on the game with his third of the night to complete the hat-trick and make it a 6-1 Growlers final.

Quick Hits

Riley McCourt has six points (3G, 3A) in his last two games.

Evan Cormier turned away 19 of 20 shots he faced.

Newfoundland hosts Trois-Rivières once again on Saturday night at 7 pm at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Three Stars

1. NFL - R. McCourt

2. NFL - I. Johnson

3. NFL - Z. O'Brien

