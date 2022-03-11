Icemen Acquire Defenseman Victor Hadfield from South Carolina

Defenseman Victor Hadfield with the South Carolina Stingrays

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has acquired defenseman Victor Hadfield from the South Carolina Stingrays in exchange for defenseman Croix Evingson.

Hadfield, 21, joins the Icemen after posting four points (2g, 2a) in 16 games this season with the Stingrays. The 6-0, 179-pound rookie defenseman made four AHL appearances with the Manitoba Moose last season. The Oakville, Ontario resident registered 26 points (8g, 18a) in 46 games during his final season with the Ontario Hockey League's (OHL) Barrie Colts in 2019-20. Hadfield is the grandson of former NHL standout Vic Hadfield who played for the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins from 1961-1977.

Evingson will head to South Carolina after posting five points (1g, 4a) in 40 games played this season with the Icemen.

