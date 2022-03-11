Kalamazoo Shuts out Indy 2-0 Friday Night

KALAMAZOO - The Indy Fuel visited the Kalamazoo Wings Friday night for their first game in six days. Despite outshooting the Wings 32-19, they ultimately fell 2-0.

The Fuel outshot the Wings 12-6 in the first period but were unable to get the puck past Kalamazoo goaltender Trevor Gorsuch. The Wings got the first point of the game at 11:38 with an equal-strength goal from Justin Murray. Indy's Bryan Lemos took a slashing penalty at 14:49 but the Fuel killed it off. With nine seconds remaining in the period, the Wings' Cody Corbett was called for interference, ending the first period on a Fuel power play.

Indy was unable to capitalize on their one-man advantage to start off the second. Closely mirroring the first period, the Fuel outshot the Wings (11-8), but Kalamazoo was the only team that scored. Indy's Lemos was called for hooking at 14:09 which gave the Wings' Justin Taylor the opportunity to score and give them the 2-0 lead. The Fuel once again ended the period on a power play after Matheson Iacopelli was called for high-sticking.

During the final frame, the Fuel had nine shots on goal over the Wings' five, but neither team found the back of the net. Indy successfully killed their three penalties but couldn't score on their one power play chance that period. In total, Gorsuch stopped all 32 of the Fuel's shots on goal, shutting them out with a final score of 2-0, Kalamazoo.

