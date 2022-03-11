Kemp Scores Twice, Rabbits Win Sixth Game in Last Seven with 4-1 Topping of Stingrays
March 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - Four unanswered goals helped to lift the Greenville Swamp Rabbits over the South Carolina Stingrays, 4-1, on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.
After a scoreless first period, South Carolina's Alex Brink scored the first goal of the night, a shorthanded tally, at the 2:31 mark in the second frame. The Stingrays lead did not last long as Brett Kemp struck on the power-play, creating an even score-line at the 8:40 mark. Max Zimmer and Anthony Beauchamp found themselves flying down the ice on a breakaway at 12:02. After crisp passing to enter the offensive zone, Zimmer buried the puck in the net giving the Rabbits a 2-1 lead.
The Swamp Rabbits maintained their momentum in the third period, extending the lead to three goals, as Kemp scored the insurance goal for the Rabbits at 7:38, retrieving his own rebound and finding space to shoot. Ben Freeman added another tally to the board at the 13:32 mark, solidifying a 4-1 Swamp Rabbits win.
With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 22-23-4-3 while the Stingrays fall to 18-31-6-0. Greenville's victory is the team's sixth win in their last seven games.
The Swamp Rabbits travel to Jacksonville on Saturday, March 12, for a 7:05 p.m. meeting with the Jacksonville Icemen, the first of back-to-back games against the opponent from Florida.
