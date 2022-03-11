Worcester Railers Sign Defenseman Artur Terchiyev

March 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach David Cunniff officially announced today that the club has signed defenseman Artur Terchiyev to an ECHL contract.

Terchiyev, 24, just wrapped up senior season at Univ. of Wisconsin Superior leading the Yellowjackets blueline in scoring with 18 points (6G, 12A) in 24 games. In four seasons with the Yellowjackets from 2018-22 the 6-foot-3 190lb defenseman accumulated 60 points (21G, 39A) in 90 career games leading the club's defensive core in scoring for three seasons. Terchiyev was named to the WIAC All-Conference Team during the 2020-21 campaign and the WIAC All- Sportsmanship Team in the 2019-20 season.

Prior to collegiate hockey the Kiev, Ukraine native played two seasons in the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) with the Toronto Jr. Canadiens during from 2016-18 registering 81 points (33G, 48A).

The Railers host the Adirondack Thunder TONIGHT at the DCU Center at 7:05 p.m. Take advantage of great concession deals tonight by enjoying $2 popcorn, $3 soda, $4 nachos, and $5 Bud Lights (12oz.) in the Bud Light Lounge!

Full season memberships, mini-plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting railershc.com. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Cam McGuire. Watch all games online for a small fee at FloHockey.tv.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.