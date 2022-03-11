Florida Everblades Announce 2022 Kelly Cup Playoff Package Pricing

ESTERO, Fla. -- The Florida Everblades announced today the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoff Packages are now on sale. Join the Blades in their pursuit for a second Kelly Cup title!

The 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs are presented by Lexus. To see the full flyer and information, visit HERE.

The 2022 Kelly Cup Playoff Package includes all four rounds (Best-of Seven Series). Kelly Cup Playoff Packages will be available for purchase until April 16. If there are less than 16 home games played during the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs, the value of each ticket not used will be credited towards your account for the 2022-23 season.

Single game playoff tickets for round 1 will be available once the Everblades have clinched a playoff berth.

TICKET PACKAGES

Tier Level

Season Ticket Holder Price

Total Package Price

Tier 1 (Glass)

$50.00

$800.00

Tier 2 (Club)

$30.50

$488.00

Tier 3 (Premium)

$20.50

$328.00

Tier 4 (End Zone)

$16.50

$264.00

Tier 5 (Terrace)

$10.50

$168.00

PLAYOFF BOX OFFICE PRICING (PER TICKET)

Tier Level Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Round 4

Tier 1 (Glass) $63.00 $66.00 $71.00 $81.00

Tier 2 (Club) $40.00 $43.00 $48.00 $58.00

Tier 3 (Premium) $33.00 $36.00 $41.00 $51.00

Tier 4 (End Zone) $27.00 $30.00 $35.00 $45.00

Tier 5 (Terrace) $20.00 $23.00 $28.00 $38.00

PLAYOFF GROUP PRICING (PER TICKET)

Tier Level Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Round 4

Tier 1 (Glass) $53.00 $56.00 $61.00 $71.00

Tier 2 (Club) $33.00 $36.00 $41.00 $51.00

Tier 3 (Premium) $28.00 $31.00 $36.00 $46.00

Tier 4 (End Zone) $23.00 $26.00 $31.00 $41.00

Tier 5 (Terrace) $18.00 $21.00 $26.00 $36.00

Additionally, a parking pass will be available for $128 (Reg. $240), for the playoff package.

To learn more about pricing, call or text the Everblades Front Office at (239) 948-7825.

2022 Playoff Format:

The top four teams in each of the four divisions based on points percentage will earn postseason berths. All four rounds in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs will be best-of-seven series.

The Division Semifinals in each division will see the first-place team meet the fourth-place finisher and the second-place team taking on the third-place team. The two winners in each division Semifinals will meet in the Division Finals, with those winners advancing to the Conference Finals. The Eastern Conference champion will meet the Western Conference champion in the 2022 Kelly Cup Finals.

