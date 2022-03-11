Florida Everblades Announce 2022 Kelly Cup Playoff Package Pricing
March 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. -- The Florida Everblades announced today the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoff Packages are now on sale. Join the Blades in their pursuit for a second Kelly Cup title!
The 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs are presented by Lexus. To see the full flyer and information, visit HERE.
The 2022 Kelly Cup Playoff Package includes all four rounds (Best-of Seven Series). Kelly Cup Playoff Packages will be available for purchase until April 16. If there are less than 16 home games played during the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs, the value of each ticket not used will be credited towards your account for the 2022-23 season.
Single game playoff tickets for round 1 will be available once the Everblades have clinched a playoff berth.
TICKET PACKAGES
Tier Level
Season Ticket Holder Price
Total Package Price
Tier 1 (Glass)
$50.00
$800.00
Tier 2 (Club)
$30.50
$488.00
Tier 3 (Premium)
$20.50
$328.00
Tier 4 (End Zone)
$16.50
$264.00
Tier 5 (Terrace)
$10.50
$168.00
PLAYOFF BOX OFFICE PRICING (PER TICKET)
Tier Level Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Round 4
Tier 1 (Glass) $63.00 $66.00 $71.00 $81.00
Tier 2 (Club) $40.00 $43.00 $48.00 $58.00
Tier 3 (Premium) $33.00 $36.00 $41.00 $51.00
Tier 4 (End Zone) $27.00 $30.00 $35.00 $45.00
Tier 5 (Terrace) $20.00 $23.00 $28.00 $38.00
PLAYOFF GROUP PRICING (PER TICKET)
Tier Level Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Round 4
Tier 1 (Glass) $53.00 $56.00 $61.00 $71.00
Tier 2 (Club) $33.00 $36.00 $41.00 $51.00
Tier 3 (Premium) $28.00 $31.00 $36.00 $46.00
Tier 4 (End Zone) $23.00 $26.00 $31.00 $41.00
Tier 5 (Terrace) $18.00 $21.00 $26.00 $36.00
Additionally, a parking pass will be available for $128 (Reg. $240), for the playoff package.
To learn more about pricing, call or text the Everblades Front Office at (239) 948-7825.
2022 Playoff Format:
The top four teams in each of the four divisions based on points percentage will earn postseason berths. All four rounds in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs will be best-of-seven series.
The Division Semifinals in each division will see the first-place team meet the fourth-place finisher and the second-place team taking on the third-place team. The two winners in each division Semifinals will meet in the Division Finals, with those winners advancing to the Conference Finals. The Eastern Conference champion will meet the Western Conference champion in the 2022 Kelly Cup Finals.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 11, 2022
- Florida Everblades Announce 2022 Kelly Cup Playoff Package Pricing - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - March 11 - ECHL
- Steelheads Receive Aksiantsiuk, Marino, Merchant from AHL - Idaho Steelheads
- Icemen Acquire Defenseman Victor Hadfield from South Carolina - Jacksonville Icemen
- Americans Open Big Weekend Series in Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Acquire Evingson from Jacksonville for Hadfield - South Carolina Stingrays
- Lions Back on Mary Brown's Centre Ice Tonight - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Worcester Railers Sign Defenseman Artur Terchiyev - Worcester Railers HC
- Glads Chasing Record 10th Straight Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Showdown at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits AT Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Brassard Shines as Icemen Blank Solar Bears 3-0 - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Florida Everblades Stories
- Florida Everblades Announce 2022 Kelly Cup Playoff Package Pricing
- Everblades to Hold Blackout Jersey Auction Benefiting the Passion Foundation
- Weekly Preview: Everblades Enjoy Light Week; Welcome Solar Bears on Saturday
- Everblades Swamp the Rabbits with 3-0 Win
- Everblades Seek to Avoid Sweep by Swamp Rabbits