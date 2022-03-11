Americans Open Big Weekend Series in Tulsa

March 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Goaltender Antoine Bibeau and the Allen Americans battle the Tulsa Oilers

(Allen Americans, Credit: Tulsa Oilers) Goaltender Antoine Bibeau and the Allen Americans battle the Tulsa Oilers(Allen Americans, Credit: Tulsa Oilers)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), open a two-game weekend series tonight against the Tulsa Oilers at 7:05 pm at BOK Center. The Americans swept a two-game weekend series against Idaho last weekend. They return home for three games next week starting on Wednesday night against Wichita. Tickets are available at the Americans Website or call 972-912-1000.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:35 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: Wednesday, March 16th vs. Wichita.

Allen on a Two-Game Win Streak : The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, swept a two-game series against the Idaho Steelheads last weekend. On Saturday night, Allen dominated Idaho led by goalie Luke Peressini, who stopped 32 shots to grab the win. Josh Winquist scored two goals, his first two in an Allen sweater. Forward JC Campagna scored his 7th goal in 9 games this season. With the two victories last weekend, the Americans moved up into fifth place overall, and just percentage points behind fourth place Tulsa.

When Outshooting Their Opponent: The Americans are 10-3-1 when outshooting their opponent this season. Jack Combs leads the Americans in shots on net this season with 154. Branden Troock has 144 and Chad Costello rounds out the top three with 136.

Remains Red Hot : Americans forward JC Campagna has seven goals in nine games since returning to Allen. Campagna scored number seven

last Saturday night in a 4-2 win.

First Goal Stats: The Americans opponent tonight, the Tulsa Oilers, have an impressive record of 19-7-2-1 when scoring the first goal. The Americans gave up the first goal in their last game against Idaho but battled back scoring three of the next four in a 4-2 win over the Idaho Steelheads last Saturday.

Comparing Allen and Tulsa:

Allen Americans:

Home: 13-11-2-0

Away: 10-11-4-1

Overall: 23-22-6-1

Last 10: 4-5-1-0

Allen Americans Team Leaders:

Goals: (23) Chad Costello

Assists: (36) Chad Costello (Third in the ECHL lead)

Points: (59) Chad Costello (Tied for the ECHL lead)

+/-: (+18) Kris Myllari

PIM: (86) Darian Skeoch

Tulsa Oilers:

Home: 15-11-1-1

Road: 11-13-1-1

Overall: 26-24-2-2

Last 10: 2-6-1-1

Tulsa Oilers Team Leaders:

Goals: (25) Dylan Sadowy

Assists: (25) Dylan Sadowy

Points: (50) Dylan Sadowy

+/-: (+14) Mike McKee

PIM: (88) Jimmy Soper

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.