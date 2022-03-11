Americans Take Game 1 with Tulsa

Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, (NHL), defeated the Tulsa Oilers on Friday night by a score of 5-1 at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

Chad Costello had a goal and an assist on the night. His 24th of the season was the game winner for Allen as he collected his 60th and 61st points of the season.

"We got an early jump on these guys and that really pushed us to victory," said Americans Co Captain Chad Costello. "We have three lines that can score and that really causes problems for our opponent. We know how important every game is to our playoff hopes and tonight was a great start to the weekend."

JD Dudek (5), Kris Myllari (7), Josh Winquist (6) and Spencer Asuchak (19) all scored for the Americans, who improved to two games over the 500 mark.

Luke Peressini, who finished runner up for ECHL Goalie of the week this past week stopped 38 shots to pick up his fifth win of the season.

Game 2 of the two-game weekend series is Saturday night from the BOK Center in Tulsa.

