Lions Back on Mary Brown's Centre Ice Tonight

March 11, 2022







The Lions will be taking on the Newfoundland Growlers tonight in Game Two of the teams' four-game series. Trois-Rivières won the first match-up Wednesday night 5-3 courtesy of Nicolas Larivière's late goal.

Larivière's heroics began when he tied the game late in the third period, followed by potting the winner with just 13 seconds to go. The Lions' Anthony Nellis then scored an insurance marker into an empty net with only one second remaining on the scoreboard.

The ECHL's two Canadian rivals will go at it once again with puck drop at 5:30 this afternoon at the Mary Brown's Centre. The Lions record against the Growlers is currently 2-6-0. Today's game marks the first of three games between the teams in three days.

Players to watch:

Lions forward Nicolas Larivière, who scored the game-tying and game-winning goals on Wednesday.

Growlers defenceman Riley McCourt garnered three assists in Wednesday's game.

