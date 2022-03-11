Steelheads Slide to Opening Game Loss against Walleye, 3-1

TOLEDO, OHIO - The Idaho Steelheads (29-25-3) started strong but could not close out in a 3-1 loss to the Toledo Walleye (36-14-3) on Friday night from Huntington Center.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

After a scoreless first period with a high volume of pressure from the Steelheads, the Walleye found the first tally of the second frame on the power play to snag the initial 1-0 lead. The Steelheads found their lone answer just under two minutes later thanks to a backhanded shot from defenseman Will Cullen (7:32 2nd) to tie the game, 1-1. However, the Walleye found the better chances to convert in the third period and did so twice with the difference-maker on the power play within the first two minutes, and that proved to be the difference in the 3-1 result.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. TOL - Billy Christopoulos (win, 36-37 saved)

2. TOL - Brandon Hawkins (game-winner, assist)

3. TOL - Randy Gazzola (goal, assist)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Will Cullen (D) - goal in Steelheads debut

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Peter Thome: In his professional debut, Thome played a quality game with 32 saves on 35 shots despite the loss. Thome joined the team after five seasons of collegiate play between the University of North Dakota and University of St. Thomas.

- Will Cullen: Cullen netted the only goal in his Steelheads debut on Friday. He leads Steelheads defensemen in goals (seven) through 21 games played this season.

CATCH OF THE DAY

The Steelheads' scoring woes continued into the first game of the weekend on Friday, only mustering one goal despite 37 attempts toward the net. The Steelheads have been held to two goals or less in all four games during their road trip and now have seen that in nine of their last 10 games despite holding opponents to 3.30 goals per game in that time. The Steelheads have fallen in five-straight games for the first time this season.

ATTENDANCE: 6,543

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads and Walleye continue their three-in-three series on Saturday, Mar. 12 at 5:15 p.m. MT from Huntington Center. Coverage begins at 5:00 p.m. on 95.3 The Ticket & FloHockey.tv.

