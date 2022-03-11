GAME REPORT: Oilers Fall to Americans
March 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK - The Oilers lost 5-1 to the Allen Americans at the BOK Center on Friday night.
JD Dudek kicked off the scoring 11:48 into the game, giving Allen a 1-0 lead with a tap-in goal off a Jack Combs feed. Chad Costello extended Allen's lead to two, finishing a tic-tac-toe play on the doorstep 13:29 into the first period.
Carson Denomie sniped Luke Peressini 1:20 into the middle frame, cutting Allen's lead to 2-1. Kris Myllari answered 2:57 after Denomie's tally, wiring a shot from the left point into the top of the net.
Joshua Winquist padded Allen's lead just 46 seconds into the final frame, giving the American's their fourth tally of the game. Spencer Asuchak closed the score line 5-1 with 5:56 remaining, guiding home a left-wall feed from Costello on the power play.
The Oilers look to bounce back tomorrow, March 12, in a rematch with the Allen Americans at the BOK Center. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 11, 2022
- Andrusiak's Hat Trick Propels Cincinnati Coneys to Victory - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Americans Take Game 1 with Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Behind New Acquisitions, Admirals Defeat Gladiators - Norfolk Admirals
- GAME REPORT: Oilers Fall to Americans - Tulsa Oilers
- Special Teams Slugfest Goes to Cincinnati - Wheeling Nailers
- Christopoulos' 36-Save Performance Leads Walleye to 3-1 Victory over Steelheads - Toledo Walleye
- Glads Win Streak Snapped as Comeback Falls Short - Atlanta Gladiators
- Railers Have Another Strong Offensive Showing in 5-4 Win over Adirondack - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Drop Weekend Opener at Coliseum - South Carolina Stingrays
- Kemp Scores Twice, Rabbits Win Sixth Game in Last Seven with 4-1 Topping of Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Steelheads Slide to Opening Game Loss against Walleye, 3-1 - Idaho Steelheads
- Kalamazoo Shuts out Indy 2-0 Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Growlers Take Down Lions 6-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Lions Fall 6-1 to Growlers at Mary Brown's Centre - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Florida Everblades Announce 2022 Kelly Cup Playoff Package Pricing - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - March 11 - ECHL
- Steelheads Receive Aksiantsiuk, Marino, Merchant from AHL - Idaho Steelheads
- Icemen Acquire Defenseman Victor Hadfield from South Carolina - Jacksonville Icemen
- Americans Open Big Weekend Series in Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Acquire Evingson from Jacksonville for Hadfield - South Carolina Stingrays
- Lions Back on Mary Brown's Centre Ice Tonight - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Worcester Railers Sign Defenseman Artur Terchiyev - Worcester Railers HC
- Glads Chasing Record 10th Straight Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Showdown at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits AT Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Brassard Shines as Icemen Blank Solar Bears 3-0 - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.