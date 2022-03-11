GAME REPORT: Oilers Fall to Americans

TULSA, OK - The Oilers lost 5-1 to the Allen Americans at the BOK Center on Friday night.

JD Dudek kicked off the scoring 11:48 into the game, giving Allen a 1-0 lead with a tap-in goal off a Jack Combs feed. Chad Costello extended Allen's lead to two, finishing a tic-tac-toe play on the doorstep 13:29 into the first period.

Carson Denomie sniped Luke Peressini 1:20 into the middle frame, cutting Allen's lead to 2-1. Kris Myllari answered 2:57 after Denomie's tally, wiring a shot from the left point into the top of the net.

Joshua Winquist padded Allen's lead just 46 seconds into the final frame, giving the American's their fourth tally of the game. Spencer Asuchak closed the score line 5-1 with 5:56 remaining, guiding home a left-wall feed from Costello on the power play.

The Oilers look to bounce back tomorrow, March 12, in a rematch with the Allen Americans at the BOK Center. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.

