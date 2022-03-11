Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Showdown at Maverik Center

Kansas City Mavericks (27-27-3-1, 58 points, .500 Win %) at Utah Grizzlies (33-21-2-1, 69 points, .605 Win %)

Friday, March 11, 2022. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm. Broadcast: Mixlr/FloSports

It's the second game of a 3 game set against the Kansas City Mavericks. For the Grizz 8 of their next 10 games are at home. Utah is 17-9 at home this season and have outscored the opposition 93 to 77. For Utah watch out for Miles Gendron, who has 7 goals in 14 career games vs Kansas City. Brian Bowen has a point in 4 straight games and Luka Burzan has 12 points in his last 10 games (5 goals, 7 assists).

First Place Grizzlies

Utah is in first place in the Mountain Division with a .605 points percentage. Friday night is game 58 of 72 in the regular season. If the season ended today the .605 % would be the 5th best season in franchise history.

Last Game: Tardif Delivers Overtime Game Winner

Ben Tardif won the game 2:14 into overtime as the Utah Grizzlies defeated the Kansas City Mavericks 5-4 on March 9 at Maverik Center. Miles Gendron scored 2 second period goals. Mason Mannek scored his 18th of the season 13:15 into the second and Charle-Edouard D'Astous gave Utah a 4-3 lead 15:43 in. Utah scored 3 goals in a 3 minute 48 second stretch to turn a 3-1 KC lead into a 4-3 Utah lead in the second period. Ben Johnson tied the game for Kansas City with a shorthanded goal 13:34 into the third.

Utah outshot KC 42 to 27. Both teams went 1 for 5 on the power play. Peyton Jones saved 23 of 27 to earn his 15th win of the season. Luka Burzan, Nate Clurman and Luke Martin each had 2 assists for Utah in the win.

Finally, An Overtime Game at Maverik Center

The Grizzlies overtime win vs Kansas City on March 9 was the 10th game this season that has gone past regulation. Utah is 7-3 in overtime this season. Despite playing 10 games past regulation, it was the first one to take place at Maverik Center. The first 9 games that went to overtime were on the road.

Grizzlies Homestand

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Kansas City 3 Utah 4 (OT) -

Friday, March 11, 2022 Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. AFCU Friday. Beer Fest.

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Military Night Presented by Darren Bideaux RV.

Family Fun Zone is on the concourse for every Grizzlies home game.

All times Mountain. Every game can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

Miles Gendron is Kansas City's Public Enemy Number 1

Miles Gendron has enjoyed some success against Kansas City. In 14 career games against the Mavericks, Gendron has 7 goals and 2 assists. Gendron is a +4 and has taken 28 shots for a shooting percentage of 25.0 % against the Mavericks all-time. This season Gendron has 5 goals with 4 of them coming against Kansas City. In fact 7 of his 12 goals in a Utah uniform have been against the Mavericks. Gendron has taken a leadership role on the team this season in his 2nd with the Grizz.

Season Series vs Kansas City

It's the 8th of 9 season meetings between the clubs. Utah is 4-3 vs KC this season. KC won 5-2 on November 19. Utah won 4-2 on both November 20 and 21. The Grizz lead the goal margin with KC 23 to 22 this year. 9 of Utah's 23 goals have been scored on the power play. Utah is 9 for 35 vs KC on the power play this season. Charle-Edouard D'Astous leads Utah with 10 points (5 goals, 5 assists). Mason Mannek has 3 goals and 3 assists in 7 games vs KC. Peyton Jones is 3-0 vs Kansas City, allowing just 8 goals in 3 games. Luka Burzan has 6 points in 4 games vs KC (2 goals, 4 assists).

Luka Burzan Rides Hot Hand

Luka Burzan has 5 goals and 7 assists in his last 10 games. In 25 games this season he has 24 points (9 goals and 15 assists). Burzan was a 6th round pick (171st overall) of the Colorado Avalanche in the 2019 NHL Draft. Luka has appeared in 24 games with the AHL's Colorado Eagles over the last 2 seasons and had 3 goals and 1 assist.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous Continues to Produce

Defenseman Charle-Edouard D'Astous had 1 goal and 1 assist in the March 9 win vs KC. D'Astous lead all league defenseman with 21 goals and is 2nd with 46 points. He leads the team in power play goals (7), power play points (17) and shots among defenseman (156). has a point in 30 different games this season, which leads the club. D'Astous also leads all league defenseman with 6 game winning goals and that doesn't include the shootout game winner at Rapid City on March 4. D'Astous also has a penalty minute in 10 of his last 12 games.

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Stats

Utah is 17-9 at home and have outscored opponents 99 to 77. Utah has scored a league tying 18 shorthanded goals. The Grizz are 12-4 when scoring a shorthanded goal. Utah is outscoring opponents 77 to 55 in the 2nd periods. Utah is 22-1 when leading after 2 periods. Grizz are 20-8-0-1 when outshooting opponents. Utah is 19-13-2 when the opposition scores first. Utah is 31-6-2-1 when scoring 3 or more goals. Utah is 26-12-1-1 vs Mountain Division opponents. Utah is 19-1 when allowing less than 3 goals. The Grizz are 13-4-2-1 in one goal games. Utah is 9-13-2 when trailing after 1 period. The 9 wins when trailing after 1 is tied for the most in the league.

Grizzlies Are Winning the Close Ones

Utah won a one goal game on March 9 vs Kansas City. The Grizz are 13-4-2-1 in one goal games this season.

Grizz Win When Leading After 2

Utah led 4-3 after 2 periods on March 9 vs KC and went on to win in overtime. Utah is 22-1 when leading after 2 periods this season.

Gotta Get to 3

Getting to 3 goals may be the magic number for the Grizzlies. When they score 3 or more goals in a game they are 31-6-3-1. When they score less than 3 goals this season, they are just 2-15. Utah is 19-1 when allowing less than 3 goals.

Active Streaks (2021-2022 Season)

Goal Streaks: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (2), Miles Gendron, Mason Mannek, Ben Tardif (1).

Assist Streaks: Brian Bowen (4) Luka Burzan (3) Zac Robbins, Tardif (1).

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Bradley, Bowen, Burzan (4) D'Astous (3)

Grizzlies Player Trends

Brian Bowen: Bowen has a point in 4 straight games (1 goal, 4 assists). Bowen has a point in 10 of his last 15 games. Bowen leads the team with 190 shots on goal. Brian has taken 5 or more shots in 19 different games. Bowen averages 3.58 shots per game.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous has a point in 30 different games this season. He leads all league defenseman in goals (21) and game winning goals (6). He is 2nd among all league defenseman in points (46) and shots (156). D'Astous has a point in 3 straight games and 7 of his last 10. D'Astous has a penalty minute in 10 of his last 12 games. D'Astous has 12 points in his last 10 games (6 goals, 6 assists).

Ben Tardif has a point in 9 of his last 14 games (6 goals, 8 assists). Tardif has 29 shots in his last 7 games. Tardif averages 3.76 shots per game. Tardif has 8 games of 2 or more assists. Ben has 21 games of 4 or more shots on goal. Tardif leads the team with 14 multiple point games and a point in 24 different games this season.

Luka Burzan has 12 points in his last 10 games (5 goals, 7 assists). Burzan has a point in 7 of his last 8 games.

Shane Kuzmeski has 5 assists in his last 9 games.

Matthew Boucher returned to Utah on March 3 after spending 39 days with the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Boucher has a point in 14 of 21 games this season.

Nate Clurman set a pro career single game high with 6 shots vs Rapid City on March 6. Clurman has 10 assists in his last 15 games.

Luke Martin took a career high 8 shots on goal vs Kansas City on March 9.

Mason Mannek has 18 goals this season. 12 of them have come on the road.

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Brian Bowen, Trey Bradley, Luka Burzan, Taylor Crunk, Nick Henry, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Zac Robbins, Quinn Ryan, Christian Simone, Benjamin Tardif.

Defenseman: Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Shane Kuzmeski, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Kyle Pouncy, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Garrett Metcalf, Trent Miner.

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 33-21-2-1

Home record: 17-9. Utah has outscored opponents 93 to 77 at home.

Road record: 16-12-2-1.

Win percentage: .605. Best win % in Mountain Division.

Streak: Won 1.

Standings Points: 69.

Last 10: 4-6.

Goals per game: 3.35 (9th) Goals for: 191.

Goals against per game: 3.25 (15th) Goals Against: 185.

Shots per game: 32.74 (8th)

Shots against per game: 31.63 (14th)

Power Play: 31 for 179 - 17.3 % (22nd)

Penalty Kill: 177 for 233- 76.0 % (25th)

Penalty Minutes: 773. 13.80 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 18 (1st).

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 9.

Record When Scoring First: 14-8-0-1. Utah has scored first in 23 of 57 games this season. Utah is 19-13-2 when the opposition scores first.

Record in One Goal Games: 13-4-2-1. 20 of the 55 games have been decided by 1. 14 games have been decided by 2. Utah is 8-6 in 2 goal games.

Team Leaders (2021-22 season)

Games: Mason Mannek/Tyler Penner (57).

Goals: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (21).

Assists: Ben Tardif (29)

Points: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (46)

Plus/Minus: D'Astous (+21)

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (114) Taylor Crunk leads active Grizzlies with 85.

Power Play Points: D'Astous (17)

Power Play Goals: D'Astous (7)

Power Play Assists: D'Astous (10).

Shorthanded Goals: Trey Bradley/Matthew Boucher (4)

Shots on Goal: Brian Bowen (190)

Shooting Percentage: Quinn Ryan (12 for 67). 17.9 %. - Minimum 60 shots.

Game Winning Goals: D'Astous (6).

Wins: Peyton Jones (15).

Save %: Trent Miner (.908).

Goals Against Average: Miner (2.76)

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 48 77 59 6 1 191 Utah Grizzlies 601 646 585 33 1875

Opposition 63 55 64 2 1 185 Opposition 590 612 581 19 1812

