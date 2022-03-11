Glads Win Streak Snapped as Comeback Falls Short
March 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (34-18-3-1) fell to the Norfolk Admirals (19-30-2-3 ) by a score of 4-3 at Gas South Arena on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice. Atlanta tallied three unanswered goals, including two from Derek Topatigh, to tie the game in the third period but eventually fell after conceding late in the final frame.
First Star: Greg Betzold (NOR) - game-winning goal
Second Star: Derek Topatigh (ATL) - two goals
Third Star: Cody Milan (NOR) - goal, assist
Norfolk started the scoring one minute into the first period after Ryan Valentini scored from the left wing (1:02).
The Admirals took a 2-0 lead midway through the first period when Joe Widmar bagged one from the low slot (8:26).
Cody Milan cashed in from the right wing to give Norfolk a 3-0 advantage late in the first period (16:56).
Atlanta cut the deficit down to 3-1 early in the second period after Kameron Kielly blasted the puck across the ice to Hugo Roy who lasered a one-timer past Norfolk goaltender Michael Bullion (3:27).
Eric Neiley dropped the gloves with Aidan Brown midway through the second period. The scuffle ended with Neiley bringing Brown down to the ice and both players receiving fighting majors.
Atlanta cut it down to a 3-2 deficit late in the second period on a power-play opportunity when Gabe Guertler rocketed the disc to Derek Topatigh in the high slot who crushed a one-timer into the back of the net (15:21).
The Glads leveled the game at 3-3 late in the third period after Mitchell Hoelshcer skated down the left wing, deked around a Norfolk defender, and sent the puck across the low slot to Derek Topatigh who slotted his second goal of the night (13:54).
Norfolk reclaimed a 4-3 lead less than one minute later when Greg Betzold scored in front of net (14:14).
The Glads outshot the Admirals 35-29 and Atlanta goaltender Chris Nell saved 25 of 29 shots in his direction.
The Gladiators take the ice again Sunday afternoon at 3:00 PM against the South Carolina Stingrays at Gas South Arena.
