LeBlanc Records Three Points in 6-3 Loss

ORLANDO, Fla. - Despite a three-point day from Chris LeBlanc, the Orlando Solar Bears (21-21-5-1) took the ice short two defenseman on Sunday afternoon and eventually ran out of gas in a 6-3 loss to the Florida Everblades (33-11-3-2) at the Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center.

After Orlando fell behind by a 1-0 score 32 seconds into the game, LeBlanc tied the game at 1-1 with his 12th of the season after he deflected an Eric Drapluk point shot past Cam Johnson at the 54-second mark.

LeBlanc then collected an assist when he recovered the puck behind the Florida net on the penalty kill and fed Trevor Olson in front for a shorthanded goal to give Orlando a 2-1 lead and Olson his 16th of the season at 3:37.

After Florida tied the score with a power-play goal early in the second period and added two more to take a 5-3 edge, LeBlanc helped set up Jake Coughler's power-play goal at 10:33 of the third period to pull Orlando back to within one goal of the Everblades.

Justin Auger scored at 11:56 and Blake Winiecki added an empty-net tally at 18:51 to put the game out of reach for Orlando.

Condon took the loss for Orlando by making 22 saves on 27 shots against; Johnson picked up the win for Florida going 27-for-30.

THREE STARS:

1) Zach Magwood - FLA

2) Chris LeBlanc - ORL

3) Levko Koper - FLA

OTHER NOTABLES:

Olson's goal gave Orlando its league-leading 11th shorthanded goal of the season

LeBlanc's assist on Olson's goal was LeBlanc's fifth career shorthanded assist for Orlando, moving him past Troy Bourke (2018-19) and Eric Faille (2015-17) for the most shorthanded assists in Solar Bears history

Drapluk collected two assists on the afternoon for Orlando, giving him 100 career pro points (21g-79a) in 267 career games with the Solar Bears and Tulsa Oilers

The Solar Bears dressed only four healthy defensemen in the lineup Sunday, as Blake Kessel was sidelined while Michael Brodzinski remained on the team's reserve list and Kevin Lohan had signed a PTO earlier in the day with the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Norfolk Admirals on Friday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. for Heart Health Awareness Night, presented by AdventHealth. The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a free commemorative puck, presented by AdventHealth, the official healthcare provider of the Orlando Solar Bears.

