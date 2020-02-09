Third Period Explosion Hands Indy Win over Komets

February 9, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - Closing out the weekend with their third game in three days, the Indy Fuel hosted their I-69 rival Fort Wayne Komets. Trailing 2-1 after the first period, the Fuel exploded in the third period, scoring three goals and taking all six possible points this weekend.

Taking the early lead, Fort Wayne took advantage of their first power play off of a Derian Plouffe interference penalty. Receiving a pass from Matthew Boudens, Max Gottlieb one-timed a shot over the shoulder of a screened Dan Bakala, giving Fort Wayne a 1-0 lead. Anthony Petruzzelli scored the Komets second goal firing a wrist shot past Bakala. Cutting the Komets lead in half, a shot fired by Jake Ryczek was deflected by Mathieu Foget, sending Fort Wayne into the locker room up 2-1.

After being outshot for the majority of the period, Indy's Joe Sullivan forced a turnover to Michael Doherty, who would beat Cole Kehler with a wrist shot from the slot, sending the teams into the locker room tied 2-2 after 40 minutes.

Taking the early lead in the third period, Indy's Nathan Noel jumped on an odd-man rush and put a backhand shot over the shoulder of Kehler making it 3-2 for the Fuel. Jake Ryczek doubled the Fuel lead, capitalizing on an odd-man rush and beating Kehler with a slap shot. Deflecting a point shot by Cliff Watson, Ryan Van Stralen would put the game away and hand Indy a 5-2 win.

Single-Game tickets are now available for the entire 2019-20 Fuel season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of a wide variety of Ticket Plans by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2019-20 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 9, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.