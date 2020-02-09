Pacan Scores Winner as Beast Top Mariners

PORTLAND, MAINE - Lindsay Sparks scored a pair and David Pacan had the winner in the third as the Brampton Beast knocked off the Maine Mariners 3-2 on Sunday afternoon.

The Brampton Beast faced off against the Maine Mariners for a Sunday afternoon match in Portland. The Beast were coming off an overtime victory against the Mariners the previous night.

The first period saw both clubs pour a decent amount of rubber on net but both Alex Dubeau and Connor LaCouvee were solid in net and stopped every shot they saw. The Beats had the better chances through the first 20 minutes of play and lead in shots 10-7 after the first.

The second period brought on some scoring between the two clubs. Brampton opened the period with a tally from Lindsay Sparks. He tipped home a Matt Petgrave shot through traffic for the 1-0 Beast lead less than a minute into the frame.

The Mariners fired back and got a power play goal from Jake Elmer later in the frame to tie the contest up one apiece.

Brampton and Maine headed to their respective locker rooms tied 1-1 after 40 minutes of play. The Beast lead in shots 19-13.

The third period started with the second of the night from Sparks. Erik Bradford kicked the puck free to Sparks who buried it into the back of the net for a 2-1 Beast lead at 2:22.

Maine fought back and Morgan Adams-Moisan found twine past Dubeau who tied the game 2-2 at 6:37.

Late in the frame, David Pacan tipped home a goal at 8:33 off the point shot from TJ Melancon. It was the pivots 13th of the season and it stood up as the eventual winner.

Dubeau finished the contest with 20 saves on 22 shots. LaCouvee was handed the loss and made 26 saves of his own.

Molson Three Stars 3) Elmer (MNE) 2) Pacan (BRA) 1) Sparks (BRA) The Beast ended the night scoreless on four power play attempts. Maine was one-for-two. The Beast will take on the Mariners one final time this coming Tuesday night. Puck drops at 7:00 PM.

