Growlers Outlast the Railers 4-2

February 9, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





The Newfoundland Growlers completed a perfect three-game in three-day swing Sunday evening with a 4-2 win over the Worcester Railers despite having a shortened roster due to injuries and a suspension to Trey Bradley.

The shorthanded Newfoundland Growlers found the scoreboard first after Garrett Johnston sailed the puck through a crowd and behind Railers goaltender Evan Buitenhuis. The Railers tied the game with less than a second on the game clock and the teams entered the dressing room tied at 1.

The Growlers didn't let the Railers late period goal take the wind out of their sails as the dogs scored just 34 seconds into the second period to take the lead back. The Growlers offence continued to pour it on as Dylan Vander Esch picked us his third goal in as many games and Justin Brazeau earned a late period tally of his own just 2.3 seconds left in the second period. The Growlers stormed into the third period with a three-goal lead.

The tired Growlers only managed 2 shots on the Railers goal in the third period but despite a late period goal by the Worcester squad, Maksim Zhukov withstood the hunger Railers offence to secure a 4-2 victory for the Growlers.

The Growlers have now won 5 games in a row and look to secure an ECHL record 19th straight victory at Mile One Centre Friday night when they host the Maine Mariners.

Quick Hits

Dylan Vander Esch is on a three-game scoring streak

Maksim Zhukov stopped 24 shots in the victory

The three stars were 3 - B. Brauer (WOR), 2 - C. Conrad (NFL) and 1 - G. Johnston (NFL)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers head back to Mile One Centre as they try to capture ECHL history with their 19th straight win on home ice on Friday night when they take on the Maine Mariners. Puck drop is 7:00 p.m. Newfoundland time. Tickets are on sale now at the Mile One Centre box office or at www.mileonecentre.com.

Newfoundland Growlers (35-11-0-1) at Worcester Railers (17-30-3-0)

Sunday, February 9th - DCU Centre - Worcester

Goal Summary

V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)

1 - 0 1 1st NFL 7:36 G. Johnston (3) J. Melindy, B. Ferguson V 3 13 22 43 45 H 5 9 15 21 28

1 - 1 2 1st WOR 19:57 N. Pierog (20) S. Walsh V 6 8 15 22 44 H 4 5 19 26 61

2 - 1 3 2nd NFL 0:34 C. Conrad (6) T. Skirving V 3 15 17 39 44 H 3 4 19 26 61

3 - 1 4 2nd NFL 5:55 D. Vander Esch (5) G. Johnston, B. Ferguson V 3 6 13 22 45 H 3 5 10 18 72

4 - 1 5 2nd NFL 19:57 J. Brazeau (18) C. Conrad V 3 15 17 39 44 H 3 9 13 15 21

4 - 2 6 3rd WOR 13:58 B. Brauer (6) C. Doherty, K. McKenzie V 15 17 39 43 44 H 5 9 15 21 28

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 9, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.