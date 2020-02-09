Kevin Lohan Receives First Career AHL Call-Up

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that defenseman Kevin Lohan has signed a professional try-out agreement with the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League. In a corresponding move, the Solar Bears have signed rookie defenseman Brandon McMartin to a Standard Player Contract.

Lohan, 26, has six points (1g-5a) and 35 penalty minutes in 44 games with Orlando this season. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound blueliner has 16 points (2g-14a) and 69 penalty minutes in 100 career ECHL games with the Solar Bears and Toledo Walleye.

McMartin, 26, joins Orlando from the Peoria Rivermen of the Southern Professional Hockey League, where he has collected 12 points (1g-11a) and 22 penalty minutes in 19 games this season.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound rearguard has previously appeared in five ECHL contests with the Atlanta Gladiators and has 62 games in the SPHL to his credit with the Rivermen, Fayetteville Marksmen and Knoxville Ice Bears, where he has generated 29 points (7g-22a) and 85 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, the Toronto, Ontario native played NCAA Division-III collegiate hockey for both State University of New York programs at Canton and Brockport, amassing 35 points (7g-28a) and 58 penalty minutes.

