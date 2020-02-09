ECHL Transactions - February 9
February 9, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 9, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
South Carolina:
Dylan Olsen, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete Greg Campbell, D traded to Atlanta
Atlanta:
Delete Cody Corbett, D traded to Allen
Add Phil Johansson, D added to active roster (claimed from Worcester) [2/8]
Cincinnati:
Add Pascal Aquin, F assigned by Rochester
Florida:
Add Cam Maclise, F activated from reserve
Delete Michael Neville, F placed on reserve
Delete Hunter Garlent, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Jason Binkley, D activated from reserve
Delete Taylor Doherty, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Evan Weninger, G added to active roster (traded from Wichita)
Delete Jake Horton, F recalled by Springfield
Indy:
Delete Ben Youds, D suspended by team
Kalamazoo:
Delete Mitch Eliot, D recalled to Utica by Vancouver
Delete Seamus Malone, F recalled by Utica
Add Justin Kovacs, F activated from reserve [2/8]
Delete Tyler Ganly, D placed on reserve [2/8]
Kansas City:
Delete Zach Osburn, D recalled by Stockton
Maine:
Add Eddie Matsushima, F activated from reserve
Delete Brian Hart, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Brandon McMartin, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Kevin Lohan, D loaned to San Diego
Reading:
Delete Steven Swavely, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
South Carolina:
Add Matthew Nuttle, D activated from reserve
Wichita:
Add Ostap Safin, F activated from reserve
