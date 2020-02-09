ECHL Transactions - February 9

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 9, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

South Carolina:

Dylan Olsen, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete Greg Campbell, D traded to Atlanta

Atlanta:

Delete Cody Corbett, D traded to Allen

Add Phil Johansson, D added to active roster (claimed from Worcester) [2/8]

Cincinnati:

Add Pascal Aquin, F assigned by Rochester

Florida:

Add Cam Maclise, F activated from reserve

Delete Michael Neville, F placed on reserve

Delete Hunter Garlent, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Jason Binkley, D activated from reserve

Delete Taylor Doherty, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Evan Weninger, G added to active roster (traded from Wichita)

Delete Jake Horton, F recalled by Springfield

Indy:

Delete Ben Youds, D suspended by team

Kalamazoo:

Delete Mitch Eliot, D recalled to Utica by Vancouver

Delete Seamus Malone, F recalled by Utica

Add Justin Kovacs, F activated from reserve [2/8]

Delete Tyler Ganly, D placed on reserve [2/8]

Kansas City:

Delete Zach Osburn, D recalled by Stockton

Maine:

Add Eddie Matsushima, F activated from reserve

Delete Brian Hart, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Brandon McMartin, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Kevin Lohan, D loaned to San Diego

Reading:

Delete Steven Swavely, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

South Carolina:

Add Matthew Nuttle, D activated from reserve

Wichita:

Add Ostap Safin, F activated from reserve

