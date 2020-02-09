ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

February 9, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced that Newfoundland's Trey Bradley has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #610, Newfoundland at Adirondack, on Feb. 8.

Bradley received a game misconduct under Rule #63.9 at 2:58 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Bradley will miss Newfoundland's game at Worcester today (Feb. 9).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 9, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.