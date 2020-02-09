Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Everblades

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades

VENUE: Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Sunday, Feb. 9 at 3 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Facebook, Mixlr, TuneIn and Lightning Power Play

PROMOTIONS:

Pizza Party Palooza, presented by Pizza Hut - The Solar Bears will take the ice to celebrate National Pizza Day by wearing pizza jerseys against the Everblades, and hundreds of fans will receive free pizzas from our partners at Pizza Hut. Today's Pizza Hut Chuck-a-Puck intermission contest will also benefit Children's Home Society of Florida.

FAIRWINDS Solar Bears Sunday - Fairwinds Credit Union members can score one of 100 pairs of free tickets to the game when they present their Fairwinds debit/credit card and photo ID at the Amway Center box office. Once all 100 pairs are claimed, Fairwinds members can still take advantage of a Buy-One-Get-One offer. Visit fairwinds.org/solarbears for more information.

TODAY: The Orlando Solar Bears (21-20-5-1) face the Florida Everblades (32-11-3-2). The Solar Bears previously defeated the Everblades by a 1-0 score in overtime on Wednesday in Estero. Despite dealing Florida a defeat that night, the Everblades remain the league's active leaders with an 11-game unbeaten streak (10-0-1-0) and are coming off a 5-1 victory at home last night against Greenville.

AIM TO GIVE 105 PERCENT: A frequent aim for pro hockey teams is an aggregate power play and penalty kill rating that adds up to 105 percent. As of Saturday, the Solar Bears' special teams aggregate ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference at 102.5%, behind Brampton (103.3%), Newfoundland (105.9%) and South Carolina (106.3%). Conversely, the Everblades ranked last in the conference with a special teams aggregate of 94.2%. Within the head-to-head series against Florida, the Solar Bears are operating at an aggregate of 106.9%, while the Everblades check in at 93.1%.

CONDON MAKES SECOND CONSECUTIVE START: Goaltender Mike Condon is expected to start his second straight match for Orlando this afternoon after making his Solar Bears debut in Friday's 2-1 loss to South Carolina. The netminder made 25 saves for Orlando on 27 shots against in the contest, and is the first Solar Bears goaltender to make back-to-back starts since Zachary Fucale got the nod on Jan. 19 at South Carolina and Jan. 23 vs. Jacksonville.

DONAGHEY STILL ENGAGED IN OFFENSE: Despite a drop in goal-scoring production compared to last year, Cody Donaghey still remains a key offensive performer from the blue line for Orlando. The third-year defenseman is tied with Michael Brodzinski for the team lead among blueliners with 10 wins when he records at least a point. Donaghey has one assist through seven games against Florida this season.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: Everblades forward Justin Auger has been producing at a high level lately for Florida. Auger has scored seven goals and added five assists for 12 points over his past 11 games. With the Everblades playing their third game in as many days and Ken Appleby getting the start against Greenville on Saturday, Cam Johnson is the presumed starter for this afternoon's meeting - the goaltender is 2-1-0 in three appearances against Orlando with a 2.80 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Norfolk Admirals on Friday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. for Heart Health Awareness Night, presented by AdventHealth. The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a free commemorative puck, presented by AdventHealth, the official healthcare provider of the Orlando Solar Bears.

