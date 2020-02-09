Mariners Point Streak Ends with Loss to Brampton

PORTLAND, ME - The Brampton Beast built three one-goal leads, the third of which stood up for the game-winner in a tight 3-2 victory over the Maine Mariners on Sunday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Arena. Jake Elmer had a goal and an assist for Maine, including the "underwear toss" goal in the 2nd period, as the Mariners collected donations for Preble Street Teen Services.

After a scoreless first period, Brampton made a push to start the 2nd, and took a 1-0 lead when Lindsay Sparks deflected home a shot from Matt Petgrave just 44 seconds into the frame. The Mariners gradually worked their way back with scoring chances as the period went along and converted on the power play at 12:18 to even the score. Off an offensive zone faceoff won by Ryan Ferrill, Jake Elmer beat Beast goalie Alex Dubeau with a short-side shot to tie the game and summon the "underwear toss," a charitable promotion by the Mariners, similar to the "Teddy Bear Toss," but with new packages of underwear. The game entered the third tied at one.

Sparks struck again 2:22 into the third, his third goal of the weekend, crashing the far post and potting a rebound past Connor LaCouvee's pad. The Mariners didn't waste much time tying the game again, when Eddie Matsushima slipped a pass to Morgan Adams-Moisan from below the goal line at 6:37 to make it 2-2. The see-saw period swung back in Brampton's favor at 8:33 when David Pacan redirected T.J. Melancon's shot past a fooled LaCouvee. The Mariners pulled LaCouvee in the game's closing moments but couldn't find the equalizer.

Dubeau stopped 20 of 22 to earn the win, while LaCouvee made 26 saves for his first loss in six starts. With their win, Brampton ended Maine's six game point streak (overall and at home), and reclaimed third place in the North Division by one point over the Mariners.

Maine and Brampton will finish their season series on Tuesday night at 7 PM before the Mariners embark on a five game road trip. The Mariners will be back home after the trip on Sunday, February 23rd for "Miracle Night," celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Miracle on Ice. The Mariners will be wearing Team USA inspired jerseys, which will go up for auction starting January 12th on the Handbid App. There will also be a postgame screening of the Disney movie on the video board. Groups of 10 or more can get discounted tickets to all games by calling 833-GO-MAINE. Individual tickets can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com, at the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458. All Saturday and Sunday home games feature the Family Four Pack - four tickets, four food and drink vouchers, and four Mariners beverage koozies, starting at $80, and must be purchased in advance

