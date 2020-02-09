McArdle Recalled by IceHogs

INDIANAPOLIS - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs announced Sunday that they have recalled defenseman Josh McArdle from the ECHL's Indy Fuel.

McArdle, 25, has appeared in 40 games for the Fuel this season earning one goal and eight assists. Signing a one-year contract with the IceHogs in May, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound defenseman split his first professional season between the Indy Fuel and IceHogs skating in 33 games in a Fuel uniform.

A native of Roscoe, Illinois, McArdle is the first player to skate for the Rockford Jr IceHogs and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs. Through a total of 19 AHL contests, McArdle has tallied one goal, two assists and 6 penalty minutes with the IceHogs.

