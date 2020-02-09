Pierro-Zabotel Nets Pair in 4-2 Loss to Newfoundland

Casey Pierro-Zabotel of the Adirondack Thunder scores vs. the Newfoundland Growlers

GLENS FALLS, NY - Casey Pierro-Zabotel scored his 21st and 22nd goals of the season as the Adirondack Thunder fell to the Newfoundland Growlers to wrap up Stick It To Cancer Weekend, 4-2.

Adirondack scored the first two goals of the game, with Matt Salhany feeding Pierro-Zabotel in the slot. Pierro-Zabotel's wrister beat Growlers netminder Angus Redmond at 17:50 of the first period. John Edwardh gathered the secondary assist.

The Thunder extended their lead on the powerplay at 7:04 of the second period. Off of a faceoff, Matt Salhany passed the puck to Kelly Summers. Summers' wrist shot was deflected in front by Pierro-Zabotel and into the back of the net for his second of the game.

Zach O'Brien and Dylan Vander Esch teamed up to tie the game. O'Brien's 16th of the season made it 2-1 at 16:24 of the second period and Vander Esch tied it at 10:12 of the third period.

Newfoundland went to the powerplay after John Edwardh was called for tripping at 13:04. A minute later, Colt Conrad crashed into Eamon McAdam causing him to lose his stick and positioning. Aaron Luchuk took advantage of the situation and gave the Growlers a 3-2 lead.

McAdam was tossed from the game after a heated conversation with the officials following the goal and Evan Cormier took over between the pipes and finished the game. The Growlers padded their lead with an unassisted Riley Woods goal at 17:59 and held on to win 4-2.

Adirondack was outshot 36-25 and both teams finished 1-for-4 on the powerplay. The Thunder are now 0-4-1-0 in their last five games.

Up Next

The Thunder begin a road trip down to South Carolina as they face the Stingrays on Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm.

