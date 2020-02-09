Game Notes: at Wichita

February 9, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





Rapid City Rush @ Wichita - 3:05 p.m. MDT

INTRUST Bank Arena

THIS SEASON

Wichita: 52gp, 20-24-8-0, 48pts (6th Mountain)

Last Game - 2/8 vs Rapid City (2-1 W)

Rush: 47gp, 25-18-4-0, 54pts (4th Mountain)

Last Game - 2/8 @ Wichita (2-1 L)

HEAD TO HEAD - 9 of 10 Games Played

Wichita: 4-4-1-0, 9pts

Power Play: 18.4% (7/38)

Penalty Kill: 75.5% (34/45)

Leading Scorer(s): Stefan Fournier (8gp, 7g-2ast-9pts)

Rush: 5-4-0-0, 10pts

Power Play: 24.5%% (11/45)

Penalty Kill: 81.6% (31/38)

Leading Scorer(s): Keeghan Howdeshell (9gp, 2g-10ast-12pts)

NOTES

THIS IS IT: Tonight marks the final matchup of the regular season head-to-head between the Thunder and the Rush. The common theme seems to be home-ice advantage: the Rush are 5-1-0-0 against Wichita in Rapid City, yet 0-3-0-0 in the "Air Capital". Coach Tetrault is still looking for his first win in Wichita since being named the Rush Head Coach, now seeing his record shift to 0-10-1-0 in the city he called home for five of his fifteen professional seasons as a defenseman.

OH YE (ALMOST) WITHOUT SIN: Another frequent topic of conversation has been the Rush showcasing maturity and discipline, in particular staying out of the box. In 7 of their last 8 games, the Rush have committed 4 penalties or less, with 6 of those games featuring 3 or less over the course of 60 minutes. Last night, the Rush were guilty of only one infraction.

KARTY PARTY: Last night, Tanner Karty provided the only goal for the Rush in the 2-1 loss, burying a no-look behind the back pass from Stephane Legault to square the game at 1-1. Karty now has 2 goals and three points in his last 4 games, and 8 points overall in 19 appearances with the Rush. Additionally, of his 4 goals and 8 points, 3 and 7, respectively, have come away from home.

THE BIG PICTURE: Entering this game against the Wichita Thunder, the Rush are currently sitting in 4th place in the Mountain Division, meaning they are in the playoffs if the season ended today. The main advantage of the Rush, outside of every remaining game of their 25 coming against the Mountain Division, is the games-in-hand that the team owns. The Rush have a minimum of two games in hand against their division rivals, including five against the Thunder. Additionally, of the remaining 25 games, 15 are against teams currently in the playoffs. Today, the Rush and Thunder are the only teams in the Mountain Division in action, making this one of those crucial games-in-hand previously mentioned.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING!: Only one player carries a streak into tonight's matchup against Wichita:

Brennan Saulnier - has assists and points in four straight games (4gp, 5g-4ast-9pts)

