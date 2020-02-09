Cyclones Drop Weekend Finale in Toledo

Toledo, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (29-13-7-1) lost to the Toledo Walleye on Sunday afternoon, 5-2, on the road. Defenseman Justin Baudry scored both goals for Cincinnati, who still maintain a six-point lead over Toledo for first place in the Central Division

After the Walleye took a 1-0 lead after the first on a goal from forward Gregor MacLeod, the tacked on another from defenseman Charle-Edouard D'Astous 8:12 into the second to push their lead to 2-0.

Cincinnati punched back a little more than four minutes later when Baudry tossed a shot from the left-wing half wall and into the net to trim the Cyclones deficit to 2-1.

Toledo was not deterred and restored their two-goal lead at the 13:30 mark of the frame when forward Kyle Bonis lit the lamp to put the Walleye up, 3-1.

Cincinnati bounced back with a minute and a half to go, when forward Justin Vaive dove to send a pass to Baudry in the high slot following a face-off, and he rifled a shot home to cut the Walleye lead to 3-2 after 40 minutes.

Toledo turned up the offensive pressure in the third period and put the game out of reach as MacLeod scored his second of the game, and forward Marcus Vella added his tenth of the season to seal the Walleye's 5-2 win. Toledo outshot the 'Clones, 34-27, with goaltender Jamie Phillips stopping 29 in the loss.

The Cyclones begin a six-game homestand on Friday night, when they welcome in the Wheeling Nailers to Heritage Bank Center. Face-off is slated for 7:35pm ET.

