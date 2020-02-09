Jake Horton Recalled by Springfield
February 9, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - Forward Jake Horton has been recalled by the Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL. The 25-year-old most recently posted a goal on Friday, and had turned on the offensive production since the calendar turned to 2020.
Horton returns to Springfield after posting 20 points in 40 games in Greenville. The hard-working forward had 72 games' worth of experience at the American Hockey League level, all with Springfield.
Prior to his pro career, the Minnesota native played his college hockey at Harvard, where he was part of two ECAC championship clubs, and served as captain of the Crimson in his senior season. He also played two full seasons under the winningest coach in the USHL in P.K. O'Handley with the Waterloo Black Hawks.
