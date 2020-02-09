IceMen Best Stingrays Sunday Afternoon
February 9, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Jacksonville Icemen (17-22-5-1) earned their first victory of the season over the South Carolina Stingrays (34-10-3-1) on Sunday afternoon by a score of 6-3 at the North Charleston Coliseum.
Forwards Andrew Cherniwchan, Cole Ully and Tim Harrison each scored for the Stingrays in a losing effort, while forward Mark Cooper tallied two assists.
The Icemen got out in front early with two goals during the opening period and led 2-0 after the first frame. John Albert netted the first of the day at 7:02, while Chase Lang had the second strike on the power play at 12:09.
South Carolina evened the score in the opening minutes of the middle frame with two power play goals. Cherniwchan scored his team-leading 20th tally of the season on a wrist shot from the right circle at 1:15, helped by assists from Cooper and forward Dylan Steman.
Less than two minutes later, Ully picked up his seventh of the year on a shot from the slot that beat Jacksonville goaltender Adam Carlson at 3:05. The power play goal had assists by Cooper and defender Kristofers Bindulis.
Jacksonville regained the lead at 9:14 of the second when Dalton Thrower beat SC's Logan Thompson to make it a 3-2 score.
The Rays entered the third trailing by only a goal, but the Icemen scored the next three and opened up a big lead during the final frame. First, Alexis D'Aoust found the back of the net at 5:18 before Brendan Warren scored at 10:21 and Mike Hedden had the team's sixth and final goal of the day on the power play at 13:07.
Harrison earned the final tally of the afternoon for South Carolina, scoring his seventh of the year and fourth against Jacksonville from defensemen Tariq Hammond and Tom Parisi at 15:14 of the third.
The Stingrays finished 2-for-5 on the power play in the game, while the Icemen went 2-for-4 on the man-advantage. Jacksonville outshot SC 35-27 in the contest. Carlson stopped 24 shots to pick up the win, while Thompson made 29 saves in a losing effort for the Rays.
NEXT GAME
South Carolina will make a mid-week trip to Norfolk for a battle against the Admirals on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m.
- Tickets for all of the team's upcoming 2019-20 home contests are on sale now via Ticketmaster.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 9, 2020
- Cyclones Drop Weekend Finale in Toledo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Sun Blocked: 'Blades Turn up Heat on Solar Bears in 6-3 Win - Florida Everblades
- Kevin Lohan Receives First Career AHL Call-Up - Orlando Solar Bears
- IceMen Best Stingrays Sunday Afternoon - South Carolina Stingrays
- IceMen Close Weekend with 6-3 Win over First Place Stingrays - Jacksonville IceMen
- Third Period Explosion Hands Indy Win over Komets - Indy Fuel
- Railers Can't Deliver Birthday Present for TRAX in 4-2 Loss to Newfoundland Growlers - Worcester Railers HC
- Mariners Point Streak Ends with Loss to Brampton - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Outlast the Railers 4-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Jake Horton Recalled by Springfield - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Transactions - February 9 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Notes: at Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Toledo Walleye - Cincinnati Cyclones
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Pierro-Zabotel Nets Pair in 4-2 Loss to Newfoundland - Adirondack Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.