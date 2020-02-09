IceMen Best Stingrays Sunday Afternoon

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Jacksonville Icemen (17-22-5-1) earned their first victory of the season over the South Carolina Stingrays (34-10-3-1) on Sunday afternoon by a score of 6-3 at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Forwards Andrew Cherniwchan, Cole Ully and Tim Harrison each scored for the Stingrays in a losing effort, while forward Mark Cooper tallied two assists.

The Icemen got out in front early with two goals during the opening period and led 2-0 after the first frame. John Albert netted the first of the day at 7:02, while Chase Lang had the second strike on the power play at 12:09.

South Carolina evened the score in the opening minutes of the middle frame with two power play goals. Cherniwchan scored his team-leading 20th tally of the season on a wrist shot from the right circle at 1:15, helped by assists from Cooper and forward Dylan Steman.

Less than two minutes later, Ully picked up his seventh of the year on a shot from the slot that beat Jacksonville goaltender Adam Carlson at 3:05. The power play goal had assists by Cooper and defender Kristofers Bindulis.

Jacksonville regained the lead at 9:14 of the second when Dalton Thrower beat SC's Logan Thompson to make it a 3-2 score.

The Rays entered the third trailing by only a goal, but the Icemen scored the next three and opened up a big lead during the final frame. First, Alexis D'Aoust found the back of the net at 5:18 before Brendan Warren scored at 10:21 and Mike Hedden had the team's sixth and final goal of the day on the power play at 13:07.

Harrison earned the final tally of the afternoon for South Carolina, scoring his seventh of the year and fourth against Jacksonville from defensemen Tariq Hammond and Tom Parisi at 15:14 of the third.

The Stingrays finished 2-for-5 on the power play in the game, while the Icemen went 2-for-4 on the man-advantage. Jacksonville outshot SC 35-27 in the contest. Carlson stopped 24 shots to pick up the win, while Thompson made 29 saves in a losing effort for the Rays.

South Carolina will make a mid-week trip to Norfolk for a battle against the Admirals on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m.

