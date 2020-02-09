IceMen Close Weekend with 6-3 Win over First Place Stingrays

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - Wacey Rabbit logged four assists while the Icemen used six different goal scorers to roll to a 6-3 victory over the first place South Carolina Stingrays at the North Charleston Coliseum Sunday afternoon. The Icemen have now won four straight games and collect all six points available on the weekend road trip. IN addition, the Icemen gain significant ground on teams ahead of them in the South Division.

For the third consecutive game, the Icemen grabbed the first goal of the game. John Albert skated down the slot and made a deke move around a Stingrays defender to break toward the net. Albert carved a backhand shot high into the net past South Carolina goaltender Logan Thompson for the tally.

The Icemen continued their fast start by scoring a goal against the league's number one ranked penalty kill unit. Wacey Rabbit fielded a pass at the blue line and immediately tapped it to the middle of the ice to wide open Chase Lang. Lang rushed in at full speed to create his own breakaway opportunity and flexed a shot past Thompson to extend the Jacksonville lead to 2-0.

The Stingrays utilized two power play opportunities in the first 3:05 of the second period to tie the game. Following some lengthy puck possession, Mark Cooper found Andrew Cherniwchan in the low slot. Cherniwchan made a pivot move and directed a wrist shot that clipped past the glove of Adam Carlson for the goal.

Moments later, the Stingrays received their second power play opportunity and made it count. Following a wild scramble in the slot, Cole Ully scooped up the loose puck and snapped a shot into the back of the net to even the score at 2-2.

Jacksonville reclaimed the lead at 9:14 of the middle frame. Wacey Rabbit won a faceoff back to the Dalton Thrower at the point. Thrower steered a shot through traffic and that screamed past a screened Thompson. Thrower's third goal of the season gave the Icemen a 3-2 lead heading into the third.

Five minutes into the third, the Icemen netted some space when Alexis D'Aoust streaked into the zone and sniped a shot from the right wing circle to extend the Jacksonville lead to 4-2.

Five minutes later, D'Aoust set up Brendan Warren for the Icemen's fifth goal of the game. D'Aoust led a 2-on-1 rush into the zone and slid a cross ice pass to Warren on the left wing. Warren snapped a shot that cleanly beat Thompson for the marker. The goal marked the fourth consecutive game that the Icemen have scored a minimum of five goals.

Jacksonville built a 6-2 lead with its second power play goal of the game. John Albert backhanded a pass across the ice to Mike Hedden who lifted the puck high into the net to secure the goal.

South Carolina's Tim Harrison managed to pull the Stingrays within three, but the Icemen capped off another impressive outing with a 6-3 victory.

The Icemen will return home top open up a four-game homestand beginning on Friday, February 14 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m.

