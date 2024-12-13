Late Squadron Comeback Falls Short at Texas

December 13, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala - Down 111-94 with 3:26 to go, the Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, cut the Texas Legends' lead to one at 111-110 with 14 seconds to play, but fell short on Friday night at Comerica Center, 116-110.

Newly-acquired guard Lester Quinones dropped a game-high 39 points on 15-of-26 shooting, including a 4-of-11 mark from beyond the three-point arc. The Memphis product also recorded six rebounds, five assists and two steals on the night.

Izaiah Brockington helped the Birmingham (5-8) effort with 27 points on 5-of-10 shooting from three, while Josh Oduro led the way on the boards for the Squadron with nine rebounds.

Emanuel Miller led the way for the Legends (4-9) with 31 points, while Jazian Gortman scored 20 and Kessler Edwards notched nine rebounds.

Birmingham and Texas are set for a Saturday night rematch from the Comerica Center with tomorrow's tip-off scheduled for 7:45 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on My68 in Birmingham or nationally on NBAGLeague.com.

For more information on the Birmingham Squadron, please visit BirminghamSquadron.com or follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from December 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.