Late Squadron Comeback Falls Short at Texas
December 13, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron News Release
BIRMINGHAM, Ala - Down 111-94 with 3:26 to go, the Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, cut the Texas Legends' lead to one at 111-110 with 14 seconds to play, but fell short on Friday night at Comerica Center, 116-110.
Newly-acquired guard Lester Quinones dropped a game-high 39 points on 15-of-26 shooting, including a 4-of-11 mark from beyond the three-point arc. The Memphis product also recorded six rebounds, five assists and two steals on the night.
Izaiah Brockington helped the Birmingham (5-8) effort with 27 points on 5-of-10 shooting from three, while Josh Oduro led the way on the boards for the Squadron with nine rebounds.
Emanuel Miller led the way for the Legends (4-9) with 31 points, while Jazian Gortman scored 20 and Kessler Edwards notched nine rebounds.
Birmingham and Texas are set for a Saturday night rematch from the Comerica Center with tomorrow's tip-off scheduled for 7:45 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on My68 in Birmingham or nationally on NBAGLeague.com.
For more information on the Birmingham Squadron, please visit BirminghamSquadron.com or follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.
