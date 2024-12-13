Gold Secures Eighth Win Of The Season With A 105-102 Victory Over The Mad Ants

December 13, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Grand Rapids Gold News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - T he Grand Rapids Gold (8-4) earned a close victory to the Indiana Mad Ants (4-9) 105-102. The Gold started the game out strong, maintaining the lead throughout the whole first half. In the first quarter alone, the lead was extended by as much as 14 points. The Mad Ants fought back in the second half and gained their first lead of the game by 13 points in the third quarter. The Gold ultimately pulled through in a nail-biter victory. The win can be attributed to their 80% free throw shooting compared to just 53.3% for the Mad Ants. The Gold also played an aggressive game in the paint contributing 44 points to the final score compared to just 25 for the Mad Ants.

Jahmir Young had a standout game for the Gold with 23 points, 8 assists and 4 rebounds. Two-Way player PJ Hall also showcased his talent on both sides of the court with 20 points and 9 rebounds. Two-Way player Trey Alexander came off the bench to record points in the double-digits with 18 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists. Tevian Jones was near to a double-double with 15 points and 9 rebounds.

Two-way player Tristen Newton recorded a double-double for the Mad Ants with 13 points, 12 assists and 7 rebounds. Kyle Mangas recorded the most points with 19 points and 3 assists. Dakota Mathis was not far behind with 16 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. The remainder of the starting lineup for the Mad Ants recorded points in the double-digits. Cameron McGriff (15 pts and 8 rbs) and Jahlil Okafor (14 pts, 8 rbs, and 3 ast).

The Grand Rapids Gold will face off against the Motor City Cruise at Van Andel Arena this Sunday, December 15th at 3pm. Catch the live action on NBAGLeague.com.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from December 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.