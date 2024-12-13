Hustle Conclude Tip-Off Tournament with Loss to Mexico City

December 13, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (6-8), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, were defeated 10791 by the Mexico City Capitanes (8-6) to split the back-to-back set at Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

Malachi Smith paced the Hustle with 21 points and six rebounds. Armando Bacot tallied 20 points and 12 rebounds. Robert Woodard II totaled 13 points. David Johnson and Lucas Williamson each scored 10 points.

Ivan Gandia-Rosa led Mexico City with 24 points and six assists off the bench. Louis King scored 19 points. Davon Reed and Kyle Rose each contributed 11 points.

The Capitanes opened the game on a 21-11 run and led by as many as 18 points in the wire-to-wire victory.

Mexico City shot 42.6 percent from beyond the arc, making 20 3-pointers. Memphis outrebounded Mexico City 52-39 and outscored the Capitanes 42-30 in the paint. The Capitanes bench totaled 47 points.

After wrapping up the Tip-Off Tournament portion of the schedule, the Hustle will head to Orlando next week for the annual NBA G League Winter Showcase for two games.

