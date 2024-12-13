Game Preview: at Windy City Bulls

December 13, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Last Meeting: W, 102-81 on 12/5/24 in Sioux Falls

Live Stream: NBAGLeague.com

All-Time Record: 3-5

Streak: W1

The Sioux Falls Skyforce wraps up Central Division play on this roadtrip, with a first-of-two tonight at the Windy City Bulls. Sioux Falls currently is in position to make its first appearance in the Tip-Off Tournament portion of the Winter Showcase, as they hold the eighth and final spot.

Both teams met just over a week ago in Sioux Falls, where the Skyforce won 102-81 and held the Bulls to the least amount of points scored by any NBA G League team this season and the least amount of a Skyforce opponent since Nov. 27, 2015 (77 points given up to the Maine Celtics).

The Skyforce dropped a 114-112 contest in the closing minutes to the Grand Rapids Gold on Sunday in Sioux Falls, as HEAT two-way Josh Christopher led the team in scoring for an eighth time, going for 34 points on 13-25 FGA. HEAT assignee Kel'el Ware and Nassir Little combined for 41 points and 17 rebounds. Isaiah Stevens added his fifth double-double of the season, with 14 points and 11 assists.

After the loss to the Skyforce, Windy City defeated the Iowa Wolves 104-91, the current top-seed in the Tip-Off Tournament, on Sunday. Chicago two-way Adama Sanogo led all scorers with 24 points on 10-12 FGA, 13 rebounds and three assists. All five starters were in double figures, as well, for the Bulls.

Sanogo is averaging 16.9 points and 11.8 rebounds in eight games (six double doubles) for Windy City so far this season. In three wins with Sanogo, he has scored 14-plus points on 50-plus percent shooting and 12-plus rebounds.

Sioux Falls travels to face the Wisconsin Herd on Monday, before heading to the NBA G League Winter Showcase next week.

CHRISTOPHER'S CASE

- Josh Christopher posted his ninth-straight game of 20-plus points on Sunday. He added his third game of 30-plus points in the last five games (two-in-a-row). He also has his five games of 20-plus points, five-plus rebounds and five-plus assists in the last eight games, as well.

- He ranks first in the NBA G League in points per game during the eight-game stretch (27.2 points on 49.0 percent shooting), 7.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists. Christopher's +124 +/- ranks first in the NBA G League during that stretch, with Timberwolves assignee Leonard Miller second with +61.

EVEN STEVENS

- Sioux Falls point guard Isaiah Stevens leads the NBA G League in assists per game (10.8) and is the only player to play in over half their team's games to average 10-plus assists.

- His 129 total assists ranks first in the NBA G League, as well. He currently has a 129:45 assist-to-turnover ratio in total.

- Stevens became the second player in Skyforce history to have 100-plus assists during the Tip-Off Tournament and has broken the franchise record for assists during that portion of the season with up to five games remaining.

SHOWTIME'S RETURN

- Miami HEAT two-way player Keshad Johnson makes his return to the Skyforce after earning Player of the Week for the timeframe of 11/25-12/1.

- Johnson ranks fifth of two-way players to play in five-plus games with their G Leauge team in scoring, with 24.3 points (just behind teammate Josh Christopher). He leads the top five two-way scorers in shooting percentage (57.4 percent), rebounds (8.8) and second of that group in +/- (+89, Christopher is first with +110).

- Sioux Falls has won its last eight games with Johnson transferred to the club.

