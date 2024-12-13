Coats Win Big Over Raptors, 132-109

WILMINGTON - The Delaware Blue Coats (7-7), bolstered by a strong offensive performance, took down Raptors 905 (3-10) by a score of 132-109 on Friday, Dec. 13 at Chase Fieldhouse.

The Blue Coats pounced on the 905 early, taking a six-point lead into the second quarter, which is where Delaware made their mark. They scored 46 points while shooting 69.5 percent from the field and 60 percent (6-10) from three to take a 74-49 lead into the half.

"The bottom line is everyone was ready to play," head coach Mike Longabardi said. "The second quarter, the subs, the starters came back, and we just kept the thing moving."

The strong shooting continued the rest of the way, as the Blue Coats scored 58 more points in the second half, with 11 more made threes. Their 21 made three-point shots was a new team season-high.

Justin Edwards and Jeff Dowtin Jr. led with the offensive charge with 34 and 32 points respectively and combined to drain 12 threes, and Dowtin Jr. tied a season-high in assists with seven. Judah Mintz (20), Pete Nance (10), and Aminu Mohammed (10) added double figures in scoring as well. Mohammed's total was a new-season-high, while Nance paired his point total with 10 rebounds for his first double-double with the team.

Eugene Omoruyi was the catalyst of the 905's offense with a season-high 31 points on 14-17 shooting from the field. A.J. Lawson recorded 21 points in his game with the team and Kennedy Chandler added 10.

