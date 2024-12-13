Iowa Wolves Add Will Baker
December 13, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Iowa Wolves News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves announced the team has acquired center Will Baker off waivers. Baker will be available for Iowa's game tonight against the Motor City Cruise. In a corresponding move, the Wolves waived guard Mike Miles Jr.
Baker, 7-0, was previously playing for the Port of Antwerp Giants in the BNXT League, a professional league in Belgium and the Netherlands. Baker averaged 8.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game in 13 appearances for the Giants.
Baker spent two seasons each at the University of Texas and Nevada University before finishing his collegiate career at Louisiana State University in 2023-24. In 119 career games (91 starts), he averaged 10.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Baker was named to the Mountain West All-Conference Third Team in his final season at Nevada.
This season with Iowa, Miles Jr. appeared in nine games, averaging 4.2 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game.
