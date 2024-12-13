Charge Mark Public Hall Debut With Win

December 13, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release









Cleveland Charge's Luke Travers in action

(Cleveland Charge, Credit: Leigh Bacho) Cleveland Charge's Luke Travers in action(Cleveland Charge, Credit: Leigh Bacho)

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (6-7) marked their Grand Opening at Cleveland Public Hall with a 141-131 victory over the Wisconsin Herd (2-10) on Friday night.

Cleveland's Luke Travers posted his first career triple-double with a line of 25 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds with two blocks in 38 minutes. Jules Bernard poured in 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting with three steals in 35 minutes. On assignment from the Cavs, Craig Porter Jr. had an all-around effort of 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks in 33 minutes.

Elijah Hughes came off the Charge bench to provide 19 points in 24 minutes. Nae'Qwan Tomlin added 20 points and eight boards in 32 minutes. Feron Hunt and Zhaire Smith rounded out the double-digit scorers for the hosts with 18 points and 15 points, respectively.

Wisconsin was led by Henry Ellenson's game-high 39 points on 15-of-24 shooting with eight boards in 41 minutes. Terence Davis scored 22 points and dished nine assists in 27 minutes for the Herd. James Akinjo provided a double-double of 21 points and 14 assists in 39 minutes.

