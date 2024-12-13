Hustle Top Capitanes in Mexico City
December 13, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Memphis Hustle News Release
Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (6-7), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, defeated the Mexico City Capitanes (7-6) 112-101 in the first game of a back-to-back at Arena CDMX in Mexico City.
Armando Bacot scored a career-high 25 points to lead the Hustle. Lucas Williamson totaled 19 points behind six 3pointers. David Johnson tallied 16 points off the bench. Race Thompson contributed 14 points. Malachi Smith, Xavier Johnson and Robert Woodard II each finished with 11 points.
Louis King paced Mexico City with 28 points. Juan Toscano-Anderson tallied 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Dink Pate totaled 19 points.
Memphis closed the first half on a 13-5 run to take a double-digit lead with the Hustle leading by as many as 16 points in the second half. Mexico City cut the deficit to 105-101 with 3:09 remaining before Memphis closed the game on a 7-0 run to clinch the win.
Memphis scored 27 points off turnovers. The Hustle outrebounded Mexico City 42-36 and outscored the Capitanes 4026 in the paint. The Hustle bench outscored the Capitanes bench 41-27.
The two teams will conclude the back-to-back set tonight, Dec. 12, at 8 p.m. CT in Mexico City.
Single game tickets for all regular season Hustle games are on sale now. Tickets start as low as $15 and are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com or by calling (901) 888-HOOP. In addition, all-inclusive floor seats and tables are still available for purchase, and the Hustle are accepting $50 deposits for groups of 10-or-more.
For more information on the Memphis Hustle, visit memphishustle.com, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram (@MemphisHustle) or like Memphis Hustle on Facebook.
