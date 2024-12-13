South Bay Lakers Sign Guard Devonte' Graham

December 13, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers have signed guard Devonte' Graham. In a related move, the team waived forward Tommy Rutherford.

Graham (6'1", 195) was drafted 34th overall in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks. The 29-year-old has appeared in 336 NBA regular season contests (171 starts), averaging 11.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 24.9 minutes across six seasons with San Antonio (2022-24), New Orleans (2021-23) and Charlotte (2018-21). Graham scored in double figures in 180 of those outings, including 49 contests with 20+ points, eight games with 30+ points and one 40-point performance. He finished the 2019-20 campaign ranking fifth in the league in 3-pointers made and participated in the 2020 MTN DEW 3-Point Contest at NBA All-Star weekend. Graham appeared in six NBA playoff games with the Pelicans in 2021-22, averaging 4.0 points and 1.5 rebounds in 10.0 minutes.

In NBA G League action, the North Carolina native has appeared in 13 contests during the 2018-19 season for the Greensboro Swarm where he averaged 23.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals in 34.0 minutes. Collegiately, Graham suited up in 142 games (111 starts) for the University of Kansas from 2014-18. As a senior, he averaged 17.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.6 steals in 37.8 minutes.

Rutherford appeared in two games for South Bay this season, averaging 9.0 points and 4.5 rebounds in 18.3 minutes.

