Bronny James Posts Career-High 30 Points in South Bay Defeat
December 13, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
South Bay Lakers News Release
TEMPE, Ariz. - The South Bay Lakers (4-9) fell to the Valley Suns (9-3) 106-100 Thursday night at Mullett Arena. Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, currently on assignment, notched a career-high 30 points and added three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.
South Bay started strong, leading at the end of the first quarter, 32-19, and extending the lead to 18 in the second quarter. Guard Sir'Jabari Rice and forward Solomon Young helped power the offensive front as they both tallied 17 points off the bench while forward Vincent Valerio-Bodon and guard Grayson Murphy finished their nights with 10 points each. The Lakers controlled the Suns on the glass, outrebounding them by a 46-36 margin, but were outshot at the free throw line. The Suns grabbed 27 points at the charity stripe, outscoring the Lakers' eight points at the line.
Valley guard TyTy Washington Jr. led the Suns with 24 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals. Guard David Stockton followed suit with 16 points, two rebounds, six assists and a team-high five steals. Center Mamadi Diakite posted 15 points with eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and three blocks. A total of six Suns players scored in double figures, including all five starters.
The South Bay Lakers will complete their back-to-back against the Valley Suns tomorrow, Dec. 13, in Tempe, Ariz., before taking off for the NBA G League Winter Showcase in Orlando, Fla., Dec. 19 through Dec. 22.
