Skyforce Takes 114-111 Comeback Victory Over Windy City
December 13, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release
Hoffman Estates, IL -The Sioux Falls Skyforce swept the Windy City Bulls in a 114-111 decision, despite trailing by as many as 20 points in the second half on Friday night from NOW Arena.
Miami HEAT two-way player Josh Christopher secured his 10th-straight game of 20-plus points, going for 34 points on 13-28 FGA, six rebounds and four assists. He added his third game straight of 30-plus points in the victory for Sioux Falls (9-4).
Chicago two-way DJ Steward and Marcus Domask combined for 44 points to lead Windy City (4-9).
Windy City took a 64-46 lead to halftime, but the Skyforce outscored the Bulls 37-15 in the third quarter to take an 83-79 lead to the final 12 minutes. Christopher netted 12 points on 5-9 FGA in the frame (plus-22 plus-minus) as the Force shot 56.5 percent from the field (13-23 FGA).
The fourth quarter saw five ties or lead changes, as Christopher and Malik Williams combined for 21 of Sioux Falls' 32 points. However, Windy City took a 103-100 lead to the 4:38 mark of the final frame. The Skyforce outscored the Bulls 14-8 down the stretch to earn the victory.
Isaiah Stevens posted 13 points and 14 assists (his third-straight game of 10-plus assists), while HEAT two-way player Keshad Johnson had 14 points on 5-7 FGA, seven rebounds, four assists and five steals. Caleb Daniels and Zyon Pullin combined for 25 points on 9-14 FGA and six rebounds off the bench.
Sioux Falls wraps up Tip-Off Tournament play on Monday at the Wisconsin Herd, with tip-off slated for 6:00 PM CST. Windy City hosts the Indiana Mad Ants at 2:00 PM CST on Sunday.
