Skyhawks Conclude Tip-Off Portion of the Season with 116-109 Loss at the Westchester Knicks

December 13, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (8-6) closed out the Tip-Off portion of the season with a 116-109 loss at the Westchester Knicks (8-4), concluding the Tip-Off Tournament portion of the season with an 8-6 overall record.

Three Skyhawks netted 20-or-more points for the second time this season, led by Atlanta Hawks two-way guard Keaton Wallace (24 points), Atlanta Hawks two-way forward Dominick Barlow (23 points), and Jordan Bowden (22 points).

Wallace knocked down six three-pointers in the process, one shy of his career high, and his 24 points marked a season-high.

Barlow collected his fifth double-double on the year, grabbing a career-high tying 14 rebounds for the fourth time in his career, along with 23 points (7-10 FGM), three assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes of play.

The Skyhawks and Knicks traded leads back and forth to open the first quarter, before Westchester inched ahead 29-24 thanks to eight different scorers.

Westchester would continue to hold the edge for the majority of the second quarter, leading by between five-and-10 points before ending the half at 57-52 in favor of the Knicks. Barlow finished with a near first half double-double, collecting 16 points and eight rebounds in 13 minutes.

The third quarter saw similar action, with the Knicks maintaining a five-to-ten-point lead throughout the entirety of the third frame.

With the Skyhawks down by as many as 10 points at the beginning of the fourth quarter, Bowden rattled off eight quick points in the first two-and-a-half minutes to tie the score at 88 apiece.

The Skyhawks gained as much as an eight-point advantage, thanks to 12 fourth quarter points from Bowden, but the Knicks closed out the last 5:11 of the final frame on a 24-9 run to take home a 116-109 victory.

Three Westchester players finished with double-doubles on the night, including Chuma Okeke (18 points, 12 rebounds), and New York Knicks assignment players Tyler Kolek (30 points, 10 assists) and Pacome Dadiet (16 points, 11 rebounds).

The Skyhawks finished with an 8-6 record during the Tip-Off Tournament and will now go to the Showcase Cup in Orlando, Florida, from Dec. 19-22 where they will play two games. Opponents and dates will be determined at the conclusion of the last Tip-Off games, which end on Dec. 16.

