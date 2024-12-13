Herd's Comeback Falls Short Against the Charge

December 13, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, WI - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Cleveland Charge 141-131.

Henry Ellenson led the Herd with a personal season-high 39 points while Terence Davis followed with 22 points. James Akinjo added a double-double with 21 points and 14 assists, tying for the second-most assists in one game in Herd History. Ibou Badji set a new Herd franchise record with nine blocks in one game. Wisconsin shot 51% from the field as well as 100% from the free-throw line.

The top scorers for the Cleveland Charge were Luke Travers with 25 points and Jules Bernard with 23 points.

Terence Davis got the game started knocking down a deep shot beyond the arc to score the first points of the game. However, the Charge was quick to convert two straight baskets. The two teams battled back and forth resulting in ten lead changes before the Charge broke the trend with two baskets. James Akinjo responded with a three-pointer to tie the game while a Henry Ellenson free throw pushed the Herd on top. The two teams traded baskets for the next two minutes resulting in another five lead changes. Cleveland broke free to kickstart a 14-6 run to close out the quarter. The Charge led 36-29 at the break.

James Akinjo got things started for the Herd in the second quarter with back-to-back baskets to make it a two-point game. Cleveland responded with nine unanswered points to pull ahead by double-digits. Wisconsin was right there with a 10-3 run powered by four points each from Henry Ellenson and James Akinjo. The Charge converted two shots beyond the arc in an attempt to slow the Herd, but Wisconsin remained full steam ahead pushing for a comeback. The comeback came at the three-minute mark with a powerful 13-0 run to put the Herd on top 59-57. Cleveland secured the last two baskets of the half to grab a 63-59 advantage. Henry Ellenson powered the Herd with 21 points while Ibou Badji dominated defensively with seven blocks in the first half.

Cleveland came out of halftime shooting lights out with nine straight points. Terence Davis connected on a jump shot but the Charge continued their momentum pushing ahead by 16. Wisconsin snuck in two baskets before Cleveland continued their reign with 11 uncontested points. Terence Davis and Henry Ellenson combined for five points while Justin Moore followed with his own five points to cut into the Charge lead. The teams evened out at 13 points each in the last four minutes of the quarter. Cleveland remained at the top 107-88.

The Charge pushed ahead by 20 points within the first three minutes of the quarter. The Herd hit a six-point streak and chipped away at the Charge head start. Cleveland held a 20-point advantage until the five-minute mark when the Herd erupted with a huge run of 16-3 making it a four-point game with 90 seconds left. Cleveland put the Herd run to an end with a three-pointer increasing the distance to seven. Ibou Badji answered with a slam dunk easing the deficit to five, but the Charge held off the Herd's comeback to gain the win 141-131.

The Herd and Charge will battle again for the second game of the back-to-back series tomorrow, December 14th with tip-off set for 6:00 p.m. CST.

