Iowa Wolves Clinch Showcase Cup Spot With 114-113 Win Over Motor City Cruise

December 13, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves won a thriller over the Motor City Cruise, 114-113, on Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena to clinch a spot in next week's NBA G League Showcase Cup and claim the Central Division title in the G League's Tip-Off Tournament.

Iowa (11-3) will be one of eight teams vying to win the Showcase Cup championship and a cash purse in the single elimination tournament at the Winter Showcase Dec. 19-22 in Orlando, Fla. Iowa's opponent, game time and broadcast details for the team's first Showcase Cup game on Thursday, Dec. 19 will be announced at the conclusion of the G League's final Tip-Off Tournament games on Monday night.

In a back-and-forth battle in front of a season-best crowd of 4,011 fans, Daishen Nix scored the deciding bucket, a tough driving layup, with 7.9 seconds left in the game. Motor City (7-5) with no timeouts left used its reset to be able to inbound the basketball at halfcourt. Iowa's defense forced a missed three-pointer by Daniss Jenkins as a scramble ensued for the rebound. Alondes Williams gathered the basketball and made a short jumper that was immediately ruled no good as his attempt looked to come after the game clock went 00.0. The play was reviewed by the officials, and the call stood as Iowa held on for the win in a game that featured seven lead changes and two ties.

Leonard Miller was Iowa's top scorer with 23 points to go with 10 rebounds. Miller has recorded an impressive 12 double-doubles in the team's first 14 games this year. Nix finished with 21 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals. Jaylen Clark and Jesse Edwards finished with 20 and 16 points, respectively. El Ellis had a career night coming off the bench finishing with 17 points, seven rebounds and assists, all career highs. Nojel Eastern in his season debut had eight points and four rebounds, including a crucial rebound on a jump ball before Nix's game winner.

Jenkins paced Motor City with 24 points while Cole Swider and Williams scored 20 and 18, respectively.

The Tip-Off Tournament is the first half of the G League's schedule with the regular season starting Dec. 27. Iowa starts the regular season at the Mexico City Capitanes on Dec. 27.

