Legends Hold off Late Comeback to Secure Win Over Birmingham Squadron
December 13, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends News Release
FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends (4-9) fended off a furious fourth-quarter comeback from the Birmingham Squadron (5-8) to earn a hard-fought 116-110 victory at Comerica Center on Thursday night.
The Legends came out strong, building a six-point lead in the first quarter and maintaining control throughout the first three quarters, highlighted by a dominant 31-point performance from Emanuel Miller, who shot 11-of-17 from the field and added eight rebounds.
Jazian Gortman also delivered an stat filling performance with 20 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists, while Tyson Walker contributed 16 points and also dished out nine assists. Warith Alatishe provided key contributions off the bench, finishing with 10 points, and six rebounds.
The Legends shot 50.6% from the field and outrebounded the Squadron 50-37, with Kessler Edwards leading the team on the boards with nine rebounds. Texas also capitalized on Birmingham's turnovers, turning them into 16 points.
The Squadron made a late push in the fourth quarter, behind a 39-point effort from Lester Quinones and Izaiah Brockington, who added 27 points. Despite Birmingham's surge, the Legends' balanced attack and clutch free-throw shooting down the stretch secured the win.
The Legends will look to maintain this momentum as they face the Birmingham Squadron in a rematch on Saturday night at Comerica Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM CT, and the game will be streamed live on Urban Edge Network at www.UrbanEdgeNetworks.com. For tickets and more information, visit www.TexLegends.com or call 214-469-0822.
