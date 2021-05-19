Late Lead Slips Away in Loss at Iowa

DES MOINES - Edward Olivares homered and scored three times, but Iowa spoiled Daniel Lynch's Omaha debut by scoring a pair of eighth-inning runs to top the Storm Chasers 5-4 on Wednesday.

Olivares drove a full-count pitch from Cubs starter Cory Abbott over the center-field fence in the top of the third at Principal Park to give Omaha a 2-1 lead. He then walked ahead of a run-scoring double by Lucius Fox in the fifth as the Chasers extended their advantage to 4-1 before Iowa began to battle back.

Lynch, Kansas City's top pitching prospect, was slated to start in Tuesday's series opener, which was postponed by rain. Wednesday, he was scheduled to piggyback a one-inning appearance by rehabbing Royals reliever Jesse Hahn. But Hahn faced only one batter before leaving the game with the trainer.

Reliever Mike Shawaryn finished the first inning for Omaha before Lynch took over with the game tied 1-1. In the first relief appearance of his professional career, the lefty used double-play ground balls to get out of his first two innings without allowing a run, and then he struck out the side in order in the fourth.

He had retired seven consecutive Iowa batters before Ian Miller singled with two outs in the fifth. Sergio Alcantara followed with a two-run home run to left field that sliced the Chasers lead to one at 4-3.

Lynch bounced back to keep the Cubs scoreless in the sixth and seventh. But he walked Alcantara to open the eighth before surrendering back-to-back singles. Lynch gave up four earned runs on seven hits while walking three batters and striking out seven over six innings on the day. He was saddled with the loss in his first Triple-A game after Taylor Gushue plated the deciding run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Former Omaha reliever Jason Adam got the win for the Cubs by retiring four of the five batters he faced.

Fox paced the 10-hit attack by the Chasers with two doubles and a single. In addition to his solo home run, Olivares singled, walked twice and stole a base. Kyle Isbel and Emmanuel Rivera also drove in runs.

