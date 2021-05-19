Redbirds Launch Cookout Specialty Ticket for this Saturday

May 19, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds are excited to announce Nate's Spectacular Cookout Specialty Tickets for the next three consecutive Saturday homes games.

Starting this Saturday, May 22, the Redbirds will be hosting Nate's Spectacular Cookout. The specialty ticket, named after Redbirds Box Office Manager, Nate, who wanted to celebrate the return to full capacity at AutoZone Park, starts at just 20 dollars and includes a free hot dog, hamburger, chips, cookie and soda.

"If you have ever been to AutoZone Park and had an issue, question, complaint or will call pick-up for tickets, Nate has been your guy." said Craig Unger, President and General Manager of the Memphis Redbirds. "Nate spoke up at a meeting the other day and wanted a way to thank our fans and welcome them back as we returned to full capacity. We asked how. He just said, 'I want a spectacular cookout' and so it was done."

Along with this Saturday, Nate's Spectacular Cookout specialty tickets can also be purchase for Saturday, June 5, and Saturday, June 12. Fans can either purchase specialty tickets on an individual game basis or as a three-game bundle.

As always, every Saturday home game this season will conclude with a Terminix Postgame Fireworks Show shot from centerfield.

For more details on Nate's Spectacular Cookout Specialty Tickets visit Memphisredbirds.com/natescookout.

Tickets for all upcoming Redbirds home games can be purchased at MemphisRedbirds.com or by calling 901-721-6000. Tickets for all premium and group areas also remain on sale.

In accordance with the latest Shelby County Health Directive, fans are no longer be required to wear masks in outdoor areas. Fans are still required to use a mask while accessing the indoor common areas per the City of Memphis' rules on City-owned facilities. Signage will be posted in areas where masks are required. Fans who are not fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to continue to wear masks at all times inside the stadium.

For the latest protocols and procedures visit memphisredbirds.com.

