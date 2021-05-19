Navarreto Drives in Three, Propels Jumbo Shrimp Past Tides

NORFOLK, Va. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp plated four runs in the third inning Wednesday and clamped down with a strong bullpen effort to win their third straight game with a 5-2 victory over the Norfolk Tides from Harbor Park.

Jacksonville (10-4) is off to their best start in 17 years. The Jumbo Shrimp have held Norfolk (3-11) to just two runs through two games in the series.

Trailing 2-1 in the third inning, Lewin Díaz led off with a walk and moved to third when Jesús Sánchez followed with a single through the right side. Eddy Alvarez dribbled a ball out in front of home plate, Tides' starter Zac Lowther (loss, 0-2) tried to glove flip the ball home, but Díaz scored safely to tie the game at two. Deven Marrero then drew a walk to load the bases. Brian Navarreto followed by ripping a ball to the gap in right-center, clearing the bases, and putting the Jumbo Shrimp ahead at 5-2, a lead they would not relinquish.

Jacksonville scored its only other run in the first inning when Jorge Alfaro, making his second rehab start with the Jumbo Shrimp, reached on an infield single and advanced to second on an errant throw on the play. Two batters later, Sánchez slapped a ball through the left side to score him, putting Jacksonville ahead 1-0.

The Tides answered in the bottom of the first inning. Mason McCoy led off with a walk and Ramon Urias followed with a single to center to put the first two men on. Tyler Nevin then doubled to right-center to score McCoy, and Urias came home on a fielder's choice grounder from Seth Mejias-Brean to give Norfolk a 2-1 lead.

Parker Bugg (win, 1-0) earned the win out of the bullpen with two scoreless innings in relief, picking up one strikeout.

The back end of the Jacksonville bullpen was very impressive. Zach Thompson struck out three in two scoreless innings, allowing just one hit. Brett Eibner (save, 2) followed by retiring the side in order in the ninth inning to seal the victory.

The series continues with an afternoon affair in Norfolk on Thursday. Lefty Daniel Castano (0-1, 11.25) makes the start for Jacksonville, meeting up with fellow left-hander Alex Wells (0-2, 14.29) for the Tides. First pitch is slated for 12:05 p.m. and pregame coverage will begin at 11:50 a.m. online at espn690.com, MiLB.tv and the MiLB First Pitch app.

