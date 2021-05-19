RailRiders Clip Wings, 3-2, Wednesday Afternoon

May 19, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







A two-out, Thomas Malone RBI single in the seventh inning was the difference as the Scranton/WB RailRiders clipped the Red Wings, 3-2, on a beautiful Wednesday afternoon at Frontier Field.

Daniel Palka got the Wings off and running with a two-run, first-inning double that staked Rochester to the early lead.

Palka had two of the Wings three hits on the day.

The RailRiders tied the game at two in the third inning on a Cristian Perez solo home run and a bases loaded walk to Malone.

The game remained tied into the seventh when Malone came through against Wings reliever Dakota Bacus.

The Wings (2-12) look to snap their seven-game losing streak on Thursday night in game three of the six-game set against the Yankees top affiliate.

