Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: May 19, 2021

May 19, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







Wednesday, May 19th 12:15 p.m CT Memphis Redbirds (4-9) vs. Louisville Bats (4-8) Game 2 of 6

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Game #14 of 120 / Home Game #8 of 60

RHP Angel Rondón (0-2, 11.88 ERA) vs RHP Vladimir Gutierrez (2-0, 2.45 ERA)

MiLB TV & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Redbirds fell to Louisville, 4-2, on Tuesday night. It was a tight, hotly-contested game that took 11 innings. The game remained 2-0 Louisville until the 8th, when Memphis scored lone runs in the 8th and 9th to send the game into extra innings. Kramer Robertson's two-out, two-strike single in the ninth propelled the game into extras. The game stayed 2-2 until the top of the 11th, when Michael De Leon hit a two-run home run to surge Louisville back in front. Memphis had runners on second and third with one out in the 11th, but they stayed stranded on the base paths.

Today's Starter: Angel Rondón is scheduled to take the mound for Memphis this afternoon. The righthander has struggled to start his 2021 season. Rondón has allowed 11 earned runs in 8.1 innings pitched so far this season. The 23-year-old is ranked as the No. 11 prospect in the St. Louis Cardinals system according to MLB Pipeline.

Louisville Starter: Vladimir Gutiérrez is off to a strong start through two starts in the young 2021 season. The righthander has allowed just three earned runs in 11.0 innings pitched, tacking on 14 strikeouts to boot. Gutiérrez, ranked the No. 13 prospect in the Reds' system (MLB Pipeline), was signed for $4.75 million out of Cuba in 2016.

Rounding Into Form: After a bit of a slow start to the season, the Redbirds' pitching staff has excelled in the last three games. Dating back to the final two games of the series in Nashville. the 'Birds arms have allowed 20 hits in 30 innings the past three games. Memphis carried a combined no-hitter into the eighth inning during the game on Saturday.

Mendoza Heating Up: Evan Mendoza is coming off an outstanding series in Nashville. Mendoza was 8-25 (.320) with seven runs and three doubles in the six games against the Sounds. The former NC State player reached two more times in Tuesday night's game on a single and a walk. Mendoza has also been extremely versatile on the defensive side of the ball, starting games at first base, second base, third base and shortstop.

Kramer's Back, Tell a Friend: Kramer Robertson missed the final two games of last weekend's series in Nashville for a pretty big reason: his Mom, Kim Mulkey, was being inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. Mulkey has won 632 games in her illustrious coaching career. Robertson marked his return to the roster with a game-tying single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth on Tuesday night.

Family Affair: Two brothers are squaring off against each other this week. Tyler, a catcher for Memphis, faces his younger brother Scott's Louisville Bats at AutoZone Park this week. Scott walked and scored in Tuesday night's game.

A New Opponent: This series marks the first meeting all-time between the Redbirds and Louisville Bats. Louisville had been a member of the International League since 1998 before joining the newly formed Triple-A East Midwest Division in 2021.

Looking Ahead: The 'Birds will play Louisville tomorrow night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CT. Zack Thompson, St. Louis' first-round pick in 2019, will get the ball for his second start of the season.

Triple-A East League Stories from May 19, 2021

